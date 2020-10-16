E. Jean Carroll puts Trump’s survivors in charge

Most sexual assault coverage in America is told from the attacker’s perspective. Survivors’ physical appearance is described in detail, and the actual assault is sexualized. But in E. Jean Carroll’s masterly series for The Atlantic, “I Moved on Her Very Heavily,” Trump’s survivors remain firmly in charge of their own stories, focusing their conversation on his crimes and his impact on their lives.

On this week’s Kicker, journalist and author E. Jean Carroll speaks with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, on how our coverage of sexual assault makes it easier for voters to slough off and why she knew coming forward to tell how Trump raped her in the mid-nineties would rouse his base.

SHOW NOTES

A Taxonomy of Groping: The Below-the-Waist Edition, E. Jean Carroll, The Atlantic

And Then Donald Trump Walked Into the RV, E. Jean Carroll, The Atlantic

Donald Trump Is Waiting for You in First Class, E. Jean Carroll, The Atlantic

Two Women, Two Breasts, Two Decisions, E. Jean Carroll, The Atlantic

‘I Moved on Her Very Heavily’: Part 1, E. Jean Carroll, The Atlantic

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.