One dangerous year

Thirty-four arrests in the US
At the beginning of last year, the US Press Freedom Tracker began recording all instances of journalists taken into custody.
Seventy-six percent of the journalists arrested in the US in 2017 were apprehended during just three events: protests in St. Louis, Missouri, following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley; in Washington, DC, during Donald Trump’s inauguration; and at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota, in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Note: The interactive slideshow below only works on laptop and desktop.
Jailings on the rise
In 2017, the number of journalists imprisoned worldwide hit a record for the second year in a row, with 262 behind bars.
Fifty-one percent of journalists jailed for their work are detained in Turkey, China, or Egypt.
In 2017, at least 42 journalists were killed worldwide in connection to their work. Iraq and Syria top the list as the deadliest places for journalists. Since 1992, at least 186 journalists have been killed in Iraq, more than any other country.
In the crosshairs
Journalists who cover politics, war, and human rights face the highest risks in the industry. The vast majority who were jailed in the past year worked locally.
On the decline
With fewer journalists working in conflict zones, the number of journalists killed while covering wars in 2017 dropped for the second consecutive year.
More jailed journalists
The number of journalists imprisoned in relation to their work continues to reach historic highs.
Freelancers under fire
Independent journalists account for 75 cases, or 29 percent of all members of the press who were imprisoned in 2017.
Thirty-three percent of the journalists killed in 2017 were independent journalists.
Targeting the news
A selection of journalists who were killed or in prison for their work in 2017.
Miroslava Breach Velducea
Correspondent, La Jornada
Covered crime, politics
Killed in Chihuahua, Mexico | March 23, 2017
An unknown assailant shot Breach Velducea eight times as she was leaving her home in a car with one of her children. The child was not injured.
Mahmoud Abou Zeid (Shawkan)
Freelance photographer
Charged with anti-state | Not sentenced
Imprisoned in Egypt | Aug. 14, 2013
Abou Zeid, known as Shawkan, was detained while covering clashes between Egyptian security forces and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.
Javier Valdez Cárdenas
Investigative reporter and editor, RíoDoce
Covered corruption, crime, politics
Killed in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico | May 15, 2017
Shortly after Cárdenas left his office, unknown assailants dragged him out of his car and fatally shot him at least 12 times.
Ramón Nsé Esono Ebalé
Freelance reporter
Not charged | Not sentenced
Imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea | Sept. 16, 2017
Ebalé was arrested with two of his friends after leaving a restaurant in Malabo. He was accused of money laundering and counterfeiting. The friends, who are both Spanish nationals, were released.
Abdullah Kılıç
Columnist/Commentator, Meydan
Charged with anti-state | Not sentenced
Imprisoned in Turkey | July 25, 2016
Kiliç was detained as part of a purge of suspected followers of exiled preacher Fethullah Gülen. He was accused of maintaining a terrorist organization.
Shifa Zikri Ibrahim (shifa gardi)
Broadcast reporter, Rudaw TV
Covered war
Killed in Mosul, Iraq | Feb. 25, 2017
Gardi was killed by a roadside bomb while her team was investigating a mass grave, alleged to be where ISIS militants had buried hundreds of civilians.
Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh (Me Nam)
Reporter, Dan Lam Bao
Charged with anti-state | Sentenced to 10+ years
Imprisoned in Vietnam | Oct. 10, 2016
Guynh was arrested while trying to visit an imprisoned political activist. She was accused of being a member of Viêt Tân, an outlawed political party.
Daphne Caruana Galizia
Investigative journalist and blogger
Covered corruption, crime, human rights, politics
Killed in Malta | Oct. 16, 2017
Galizia’s car exploded while she was driving near her home in Bidnija. She had told police prior to her death that she had received death threats in relation to her work on the Panama Papers.
