Outside In

Photo of Lisa Desjardins by Tom Williams / CQ–Roll Call Inc. / Getty Images

A decade ago, when someone else was president of the United States, when there was no covid-19, when George Floyd was alive, the writer Rebecca Solnit gave an interview to The Believer magazine. It was not a presidential election year. “We tend to think of politics as a tiny fenced-off arena of unpleasantness, which most Americans avoid—except for the horse race of a primary season or fun moral questions often centered in irrelevant individual crimes and acts,” she said. “But politics is pervasive. Everything is political and the choice to be ‘apolitical’ is usually just an endorsement of the status quo and the unexamined life.”

When we look around now, it’s impossible not to see politics everywhere. Campaign politics swerve into public health politics; racial politics underlie everything. Journalists have sometimes pictured themselves standing outside of it all, pencils up, observing the news as it flashes by. But coverage is political, too—and to say otherwise is a failure to appreciate the nature of the work. That has always been so. But now more than ever—given the confluence of events in the spring of 2020—it is a reality that is impossible to deny.

Betsy Morais is managing editor of CJR.