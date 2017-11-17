Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s lowercase…

Here's a funny headline to start our your weekend! 😁👍

sewer (noun) = underground drainage of water & waste#learnenglish #haveagreatweekend pic.twitter.com/MyJIq2SBSK Sign up for CJR 's daily email — Interactive English (@interactiveeng) March 24, 2017

Pay your copy editors. pic.twitter.com/QiwFSszE0f — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) November 11, 2017

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.