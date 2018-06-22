Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…
A newspaper had an unfortunate, yet funny headline typo about last night's Heat-NETS game. http://t.co/0iIX4kFfOL pic.twitter.com/lze3c3WWVt
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 7, 2014
Every once in a great while, the juxtaposition of journalism and website templates can create poetry https://t.co/1GZlTxnRc5 pic.twitter.com/rv2hdGgvCF
— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) May 21, 2018
That’s a terrible surprise pic.twitter.com/2jCyWvwLEn
— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) May 27, 2018
A truly unfortunate shortened headline from Vishaka Datta.
