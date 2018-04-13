Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s lowercase…

oh my god they’re killing the customers pic.twitter.com/33y24a7XcP — dan mentos (@DanMentos) April 9, 2018

All the important stories. pic.twitter.com/KPw1zhN3yw — Justin E. Ray (@jray05) April 3, 2018

The @latimes has been in the news a lot lately. But today, they misspelled Los Angeles in a headline. pic.twitter.com/U1AIryfg0O — Gabriel Kahn (@gabekahn) January 30, 2018

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.