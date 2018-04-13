Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s lowercase…
oh my god they’re killing the customers pic.twitter.com/33y24a7XcP
— dan mentos (@DanMentos) April 9, 2018
All the important stories. pic.twitter.com/KPw1zhN3yw
— Justin E. Ray (@jray05) April 3, 2018
The @latimes has been in the news a lot lately. But today, they misspelled Los Angeles in a headline. pic.twitter.com/U1AIryfg0O
— Gabriel Kahn (@gabekahn) January 30, 2018
Come on @nytimes! You should be better than this. #proofreading pic.twitter.com/rVrqfWe0Cl
— Jane Eldridge Miller (@jeldmiller) February 17, 2018
