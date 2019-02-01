Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…
Meanwhile in Australia… (Australian Newspaper Mistakes DMX For Run-DMC Legend DMC) 🤦♂️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/VzEdxEYQCL
— Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) January 29, 2019
BREAKING: Cumming man threatened to attack White House, authorities say https://t.co/mIt5qg0NNT
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 16, 2019
Why proofreaders, editing, and editors matter. pic.twitter.com/G24aJ7P8wy
— Sandra Daniels (@SDanielsAuthor) January 19, 2019
ICYMI: Massive layoffs hit news outlets: BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and more