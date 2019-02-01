Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

a

Thursday, Jan 31st, 2019

Mayor’s murder pushes Polish media to look hard at itself

By Martin Goillandeau and Makana Eyre

On the night of January 13, Paweł Adamowicz, the mayor of Gdańsk, stood onstage at a charity event. Before hundreds of his city’s residents, he led a countdown that would signal a fireworks and laser show. As Adamowicz reached zero...