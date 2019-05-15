Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…
Swervin' on that surfboart pic.twitter.com/OskAc0RgJF
— Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) April 23, 2019
No seriously WFAA used a picture of a strip club called the Emergency Room on a story about how not to get gouged at the emergency room. pic.twitter.com/PKWWWyCcot
— Txnewsprincess (@txnewsprincess) April 25, 2019
unfortunate positioning of picture and headlines here. pic.twitter.com/HLHyOPdNl8
— sasha (@sashadaisical) July 22, 2018
ICYMI: Reporter says TV boss passed on Sandra Bland video, “didn’t think it was newsworthy”