The Sunday shows fail to link the coronavirus and the campaign

Over the weekend, two huge news stories—the coronavirus and the 2020 presidential campaign—took significant steps forward. On the virus front, we learned of the first and second deaths on US soil, both of which came at a hospital in Washington state; at least one local scientist believes that the virus has been spreading undetected in the state for six weeks. At a rally on Friday night, President Trump called the coronavirus the Democrats’ “new hoax”; on Saturday, he “clarified” that he was referring not to the virus itself, but to “what [the Democrats] are doing.” (Trump was addressing the press from the White House briefing room. He’s been there more times in the last week than in every other week of his presidency combined.) On the 2020 front, and also on Saturday, South Carolina held its Democratic primary. Joe Biden won it by a wide margin, accumulating nearly 50 percent of the vote; afterward, Tom Steyer, who finished in third place, quit the race. Yesterday, Pete Buttigieg, who finished fourth, dropped out, too—proof, perhaps, that aggressively courting the press can only take a campaign so far.

In some quarters, we’ve seen efforts to tie these two huge stories together. Some of them—pieces on what the spread of the coronavirus could mean for campaign logistics, and on the convergent responses of bitter rivals Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg, for instance—have been smart; others, less so. (On his CNN show Saturday, Michael Smerconish asked, “CAN EITHER CORONAVIRUS OR BERNIE SANDERS BE STOPPED?”) In large part, however, the coronavirus has felt relatively siloed from campaign coverage. The two stories dominated yesterday’s Sunday shows on NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, and Fox News, yet were treated separately, for the most part. Questions on the coronavirus were largely reserved for Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump has placed in charge of the US response, and for Alex Azar, the secretary of health and human services. (Trump tapping Pence was controversial given Pence’s much-criticized handling of an HIV/AIDS outbreak when he was governor of Indiana. Neither Chuck Todd, on NBC, nor Jake Tapper, on CNN, asked him about that yesterday.)

Collectively, the five shows featured seven appearances from Democratic candidates for president. (Biden made four; Sanders made two; Buttigieg made one.) The majority of those interviews did not feature a question on the coronavirus. Tapper and George Stephanopoulos, on ABC, did both ask Biden what he’d be doing differently if he were president right now, but their questions had the air of afterthoughts—and Stephanopoulos failed to put the same question to Sanders when he interviewed him immediately after talking with Biden. (There may be nothing to that; equally, the political press doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to treating Sanders as a serious “presidential” figure.) The only other coronavirus question came from Margaret Brennan, of CBS, who asked Sanders whether it’s safe for supporters to attend his upcoming rallies on the West Coast, given the cases there. (Brennan’s show also featured an excerpt from last night’s edition of 60 Minutes, in which Scott Pelley discussed the coronavirus at the top of a conversation with Bloomberg. Also last night, Bloomberg purchased three minutes of ad time on CBS and NBC, and used it to “address” the American people on the virus. The Verge wrote afterward that Bloomberg was “cosplaying as president.”)

There are multiple possible reasons why the Sunday shows didn’t emphasize—or, in some cases, even mention—the coronavirus in their discussions with Democratic candidates. The flood of news in the Trump era has demonstrated, time and again, that swaths of the press are ill-equipped to synthesize big stories; a fear of “politicizing”—or being seen to politicize—a national crisis could also have been a concern. (In recent days, Trump and his allies have attacked Democrats and the media on such grounds; yesterday, Azar told Stephanopoulos that this isn’t the time for “partisan sniping,” because “we all need to be banding together.”) Whatever caused it, the oversight was a neat illustration of a persistent problem with our campaign coverage—that we treat it as a narrow question of who’s up and who’s down; of what issue X means for the standing of candidate Y, more than what candidate Y might do about issue X.

Asking candidates about their political standing is entirely legitimate, of course. The problem yesterday, rather, was one of proportion. By my count, Biden, Sanders, and Buttigieg collectively faced 54 distinct questions across their seven Sunday-show interviews; of those, 45 pertained to campaign dynamics. (Should other moderates drop out to stop Sanders? Have Biden’s campaign staff been letting him down? Is this thing headed to a contested convention, and if so, what then?) The shape of a given candidate’s presidential campaign matters—but not as much as what they’d do once elected, particularly at moments of national crisis. Asking the Democrats running to replace Trump how they’d respond to the coronavirus—and related questions about public health, the integrity of government science, their public-information and media-relations strategies, and so forth—isn’t inappropriately political; it’s what campaign coverage should prioritize. Nor, sadly, are such questions necessarily hypothetical. It’s possible that the coronavirus—or something similar—will still be around after Inauguration Day, 2021.

Instead, the candidates on TV yesterday morning got asked, more than anything else, to respond to kneejerk punditry that will likely be out of date by tomorrow night, once the Super Tuesday states have had their say. On NBC yesterday, Todd said that if he’d had more time with Buttigieg, he’d have liked to ask him to name the specific Congressional districts he planned to carry on Tuesday. By the end of the day, Buttigieg wasn’t running anymore, and people in Congressional districts nationwide still faced mounting fears about their health.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.