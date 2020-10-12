Amplifying Republican talking points around Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in mid-September, it was reasonable to expect that the Republican push to replace her on the Supreme Court would upend media narratives around the election, which had heretofore been dominated by the pandemic. Fast forward three weeks or so, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Ginsburg’s nominated successor, was primarily in the news because a White House event President Trump convened in her honor transpired to be a COVID-19 superspreader event. (At least thirteen of the guests subsequently tested positive, including, of course, Trump himself.) Below the surface of the Trump-illness news cycle, good reporting continued to fill in details about Barrett’s background and philosophy, which have started to come back to the fore ahead of the opening of her confirmation hearing today. As the Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim puts it, however, COVID remains an “inescapable” part of the Barrett storyline, both logistically—Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will participate virtually after testing positive—and substantively, given Democrats’ desire to focus their questions for Barrett around the Affordable Care Act.

Not that Barrett’s record and views have been the sole, or even primary, focus of much advance coverage of the hearing: ample media attention has been lavished, too, on whether Joe Biden might move to “pack the court” (that is to say, expand the Supreme Court and/or lower courts) should he win in November. Last week, Biden told reporters that he’ll tell them his views on court packing “the minute the election is over.” He added: “it’s a great question, and I don’t blame you for asking, but the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that, other than focusing on what’s happening now.” (He has opposed court packing in the past.)

Biden’s evasiveness was a hot topic on the Sunday shows yesterday. NBC’s Chuck Todd, Fox News’s Chris Wallace, and ABC’s Jonathan Karl (standing in for George Stephanopoulos) respectively grilled their Democratic guests Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Chris Coons, and Rep. Cedric Richmond and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for an answer. On CNN, Jake Tapper spent six minutes on the topic with Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager. Bedingfield protested that the question was a Republican distraction tactic. “It’s not the Trump people who invented this question,” Tapper replied. “The idea of adding justices to the Supreme Court came from the progressive side of the Democratic Party.” Later, Tapper snarkily thanked Bedingfield for coming on and “answering the questions—or deftly sidestepping them.”

Bedingfield—like her boss—was being evasive, and it’s clearly legitimate for journalists to push for clear answers on important policy matters. But Biden and Bedingfield are also correct: trying to refocus the Supreme Court debate around the notion of court packing is a Republican distraction tactic—a transparent effort to game mainstream media’s “both sides” impulse by yelling, But What About Biden?! (When Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, appeared on CBS yesterday, she tried to crowbar court packing into almost every answer she gave. “This is all the media should be focusing on,” she said.) Supreme Court reform deserves media attention. But it shouldn’t just take the form of shallow “gotcha” questions. And it is, currently, highly hypothetical—far more so than the fate that could befall the ACA and abortion rights in the likely event that Barrett is confirmed.

These topics have driven a lot of Barrett coverage—but on the Sunday shows yesterday, they got less airtime than the court-packing talking point. Across the five shows, only one Republican guest—Sen. Ben Sasse, who appeared with Wallace on Fox News Sunday—faced a substantive question about Barrett’s record, and even that interview began with a court-packing question. And none of them was asked about the rank hypocrisy of proceeding with Barrett’s nomination in an election year, given that Republican senators refused to consider President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland on timetable grounds—a discrepancy that many liberals consider, with some justification, to itself be a form of court packing. (Such questions were posed following Ginsburg’s death. They haven’t gotten any less relevant since then.)

Another Republican talking point around Barrett’s nomination: the idea, prolifically posited by a bevy of Republican senators and their allies in right-wing media, that journalists’ questions concerning her faith are offensive, and should be off-limits. Mainstream media coverage of religion can often lack nuance and, sometimes, respect—but Republican attacks in this regard are blatant electoral bait, and an egregious attempt to have it both ways: to exploit Barrett’s appeal to religious voters while avoiding scrutiny for doing so. To the extent that Barrett’s religious views inform her substantive positions, they are fair game both for Democrats and for the press. (The Guardian recently reported, for example, that Barrett once signed a newspaper ad calling Roe v. Wade “barbaric”; are we supposed to just not talk about that?) The Republican attacks, though, appear to have injected an element of squeamishness and self-doubt into aspects of the conversation around Barrett’s faith. On CNN yesterday, Tapper asked Sen. Mazie Hirono, a member of Senate Judiciary, how Democrats might raise religion “without approaching religious bigotry?” When Republican committee members inevitably cry “bigotry” this week, we must be careful not to amplify it unless there’s substance behind it.

This week’s hearing is an opportunity to focus on substantive questions that have the potential to reshape American jurisprudence—and citizens’ rights—for decades to come. The preponderance of other pressing stories right now makes keeping that focus in our Barrett coverage all the more important. We don’t have the time or attention span to waste on triviality, silly hypotheticals, and contrived drama of the “partisan brawl” variety. That the Sunday shows, on the eve of this historically-important hearing, gave so much airtime to flimsy Republican talking points was not a good omen.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.