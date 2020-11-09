Biden wins, but Trump—and division—aren’t going away

CNN’s election-count coverage ended as it began: with Wolf Blitzer all excited. “After four long, tense days, we’ve reached a historic moment in this election,” he said. “We can now project the winner of the presidential race.” One thrumming musical interlude later, the network reported that Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (the full name treatment, so it must be serious) had taken Pennsylvania, and thus Pennsylvania Avenue. It was 11:24am Eastern on Saturday. Within four minutes, NBC, CBS, ABC, and the Associated Press had all echoed CNN’s call; over on Fox News, Neil Cavuto said that his network was “not comfortable doing that yet ourselves,” but by 11:40am, Fox, too, had declared the election over. (Decision Desk HQ and its media partners, including Vox and Business Insider, called the race several hours earlier; per the Washington Post, the AP and the networks delayed due to insufficient data and pandemic-linked uncertainty, and not—as some observers and Biden backers feared—out of excessive, Trump-induced caution.) In cities across America, Biden supporters banged pans and honked car horns—the original push notification. The Queens Daily Eagle reported that a local man had just been evicted. Washingtonian reported that a longtime federal employee was relocating to a historic home.

Even though the Biden call was not a surprise, the mainstream press seemed to exhale, all at once. The banner headlines instantly came out. Back on CNN, Van Jones sobbed, and Jake Tapper and Abby Phillip wondered what we should start calling Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Tapper suggested “the second dude.”) Later, Biden and Harris gave victory speeches in Delaware, and commentators marveled at their use of ungarbled sentences. Slate published a package of articles waving goodbye to administration staffers—from Jared Kushner to the EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler—who “have made the past four years so difficult for so many people” and soon “will not matter”; over at New York, Sarah Jones also bade farewell, to Trump’s “lesser ghouls.” Yesterday, ABC’s Jonathan Karl and CNN’s Phillip admitted to Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, that they’d long since disabled Trump-tweet alerts on their phones, and Stelter did likewise live on air. Despite Trump’s continued non-acceptance of his defeat, it felt, suddenly, as if he’d been defanged and demystified; stories informing us that he was in a foul mood and had gone to play golf felt pitiable, almost comforting. When the networks called the race, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, was making wild allegations of voter fraud in a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia—not the hotel, but a landscaping business next door to an adult bookstore and a crematorium. The venue was, apparently, not a mistake. The tweets wrote themselves anyway.

Related: Addicted to CNN in the UK



In a pre-election interview, the historian Rick Perlstein told me that mainstream news organizations have, in his view, long tried to privilege consensus over conflict. So it was over the weekend. Trump-antagonizing Republicans—including John Kasich, who publicly endorsed Biden, and Sen. Mitt Romney, who did not, but didn’t vote for Trump, either—swarmed TV news warning Biden not to govern as a progressive, as hosts and pundits echoed the central theme of unity. America had elected Biden to “heal the nation,” NBC’s Chuck Todd said. “That is why he ran and that is why he won.” For the last five years, members of the media have characterized Trump, time and again, as “divisive”—often at the expense of sharper words, such as “racist.” For many among us, it seems, division was always his greatest sin.

The weekend’s invocations of unity, of course, were downstream of Biden himself—it was a key plank of his candidacy, and he emphasized it again in his victory speech. Many reporters will see it as their job to hold Biden to that standard, and partially, that’s fair. But there are complications here: the unity focus, to my mind, invites divergent media paths that should both be avoided. One path—which I outlined recently with my colleague Pete Vernon—involves treating Biden as a welcome return to “normalcy,” allowing him to dodge substantive policy scrutiny as long as his tone stays proper, while siloing Trump and Trumpism as aberrant when they are anything but; the other path, conversely, involves holding Biden to an impossibly-high standard (especially when compared to Trump) and blaming him if unity does not materialize, even though unity has never been in a single man’s gift. Look carefully, and the present news cycle offers portents of both approaches. We’ll need to find a middle ground, and quickly.

Whatever our Biden coverage comes to look like, the notion that we can all just move on from Trump now is fanciful. Already, there’s lively debate as to his short-term plans—Will he really dig his heels in or will he flounce off, resignedly, to Mar-a-Lago?—and longer-term intentions: Will he start a new right-wing media company, or does he lack the money and business acumen for the task? Will he run again in 2024, or is he secretly glad to be shot of politics? If the latter, who will be his anointed successor, and can anyone win without his support? What about (a) possible prosecution(s)? On Friday, Zeynep Tufekci warned, in a column for The Atlantic, that where Trump proved to be “ineffective and easily beaten,” a competent strongman could easily harness his base and consolidate power in the future; others argued back that for all his political weaknesses, Trump possesses some ineffable, indivisible Trumpiness that a successor will not easily be able to emulate. I see cases for both. Either way, Trump is sure to continue to command an outsized portion of our attention. He could take a monastic vow of silence and still would own the future of the Republican Party—and he’s not going to take a monastic view of silence. How long til the Jon Karls of the world are reinstating their Trump-tweet alerts?

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Whatever his future plans, we mustn’t take our eyes off of Trump right now. His refusal to accept his defeat may look increasingly bungled and sex-shop-adjacent, but it still amounts to a frightening, authoritarian assault that is both utterly outrageous in its own right and almost certain to cause lasting damage to faith in America’s electoral system. Just because it’s highly unlikely to work this time doesn’t make it not dangerous. Writing for Vox on Saturday, Ezra Klein referenced the genre of stories that satirize American dysfunction by covering it as Americans would cover dysfunction abroad; when it comes to Trump’s “autocratic attempt,” Klein wrote, “we need to cover it as if it is happening here, because it is.” Nor should we forget the mass-scale voter-suppression effort that Republicans just pushed. Again, that it doesn’t seem to have worked on a national scale this time doesn’t make it inconsequential.

And—contrary to some weekend coverage—Trump’s presidency cannot yet be consigned to the past tense. The words “lame duck” typically evoke harmless impotence, but this year, the duck might go rabid: squeezing all the juice it can out of the apparatus of the federal government in the name of self-preservation, spite, or both, without much fear of consequences. I’ve long seen the lame-duck period as potentially the most dangerous of a Trump presidency. I could be wrong, of course. Either way, vigilance will be essential. The current landscape looks bleak for Trump, but the whirlwind he has reaped will last far longer than four seasons.

Below, more on Biden and the election:



Other notable stories:

New from CJR: A Confrontation in Public Media

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.