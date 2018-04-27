A culmination and continuing questions in the #MeToo era

Nearly 12 years ago, Philadelphia magazine published the first investigation into sexual assault allegations against famed comedian and hometown hero Bill Cosby. The story detailed accusations by Andrea Constand, who worked for the Temple University women’s basketball team, noting that Cosby had so far avoided any repercussions. “His lawyers have gotten it pushed to the back burner, down to a simmer, and maybe it will amount to nothing, yet there is also the possibility that it will bubble up to destroy him,” the magazine’s Robert Huber wrote at the time. On Thursday, after years of similar accusations by dozens of women, Cosby was finally held responsible for his actions, found guilty of drugging and assaulting Constand by a Pennsylvania jury.

The long road to Cosby’s conviction was pitted with belated attention from media outlets. Gawker deserves credit for resurfacing allegations against Cosby in 2014, but it took a male comedian, Hannibal Buress, calling out Cosby from a Philadelphia stage later that year, for the narrative around Cosby to truly shift. More women spoke out, and coverage shifted, with New York magazine publishing a memorable cover of Cosby’s accusers in July 2015. The mounting allegations against Cosby were cause for reflection among journalists who covered him, with The Atlantic’s Ta-Nehisi Coates offering an indictment of his own reporting on Cosby in the years following Constand’s initial charges.

RELATED: Sexual harassment in the newsroom: An oral history

By the time the verdict was read on Thursday, the public view of Cosby had fully shifted, but that it took more than a decade, and a previously hung jury, to get to this point, is notable. Since the reporting on Harvey Weinstein inaugurated the #MeToo moment, dozens of powerful men have faced swift consequences once they have been named. Cosby’s conviction, one of the first criminal cases of the new era, is a stark reminder of how different things were in the recent past. The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan writes that Cosby’s conviction may feel like another data point in a rapidly changing world, but she notes that it was years in themaking. “The seismic change that seems so sudden didn’t happen overnight,” Sullivan writes. “And the verdict that centered on one brave woman’s truth-telling required the courage of hundreds.”

While the Cosby verdict reflects a culmination of one case, NBC faces renewed questions on its handling of sexual harassment allegations. The Washington Post’s Sarah Ellison reports on new allegations against former NBC Evening News anchor Tom Brokaw, who former correspondent Linda Vester accuses of making unwanted advances toward her on two occasions in the 1990s, including a forcible attempt to kiss her. Brokaw denied the allegations in a statement to the Post.

Ellison writes that despite the network’s termination of star anchor Matt Lauer, NBC “is facing a wave of internal and outside skepticism that it can reform a workplace in which powerful men such as Lauer were known to pursue sexual relationships with more junior women.” She spoke with 35 current and former NBC staffers to paint a picture of an organization still reckoning with the fallout from that decision and the culture that allowed Lauer to act in reportedly inappropriate ways.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

In the wake of Lauer’s exit, NBC News President Andy Lack promised to publicly share the results of an external investigation into the network’s handling of sexual harassment claims. Ellison notes that it has been five months with no word on that report, though the network said the review is nearing its conclusion.

Former Today host Ann Curry spoke with Ellison on the record, telling her that the most important question is “Do you have a system that allows those who feel they have been victimized to air their complaints without fear they will lose their jobs? I don’t know a company that does.”

Below, more on Cosby, NBC, and the current state of the #MeToo era.

More from Vester: Vester also spoke with Variety, for print and video, detailing her sexual harassment accusation against Brokaw. Brokaw denied the allegations.

Vester also spoke with Variety, for print and video, detailing her sexual harassment accusation against Brokaw. Brokaw denied the allegations. Tracing Cosby’s downfall: Back in 2014, BuzzFeed’s Kate Aurthur catalogued the events that led to Bill Cosby’s stunning downfall.

Back in 2014, BuzzFeed’s Kate Aurthur catalogued the events that led to Bill Cosby’s stunning downfall. Did #MeToo play a role?: Noting that Cosby’s first trial, in the spring of 2017, ended without a verdict, The New York Times’s Timothy Williams asks whether the #MeToo movement swayed the jury in his retrial.

Noting that Cosby’s first trial, in the spring of 2017, ended without a verdict, The New York Times’s Timothy Williams asks whether the #MeToo movement swayed the jury in his retrial. Only the beginning: Time’s Daniel D’Addario writes that the Cosby verdict is an unexpected win for #MeToo, but it also shows how far the movement has to go. “Even after Cosby was unmasked, it took nearly half a decade to bring him to account in the courtroom,” D’Addario writes. “It’s a timeline that suggests the changes wrought by the #MeToo movement are only just beginning.”

Other notable stories

ICYMI: America’s role in a ‘climate of hatred’ for journalists

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.