Defusing the culture war over masks outdoors

Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an update to their coronavirus masking guidance. Fully vaccinated people can now go maskless outdoors, apart from in crowds, and even people who aren’t fully vaccinated can exercise maskless outdoors alone or with their household. Everyone should continue to mask in indoor settings. President Biden announced the changes at an outdoor press conference. He walked up to the lectern masked; when a reporter asked what message he was trying to send, Biden grinned and said he wanted people to watch him take his mask off and not put it back on til he got inside. The update was anticipated, but it was nonetheless a big story, and there was no shortage of takes (and jokes) among journalists. “If even one of you tries to write a ‘Why I Miss Masks’ essay for The Atlantic,” the journalist Laura Bassett warned, “I’m going to launch myself into the sun.”

The need (or not) to wear masks outdoors has been a subject of media coverage—and impassioned debate—for a while now. Last weekend, Shannon Palus, science editor at Slate, made the case that it’s time to end the practice, because “evidence shows that being outdoors is very, very safe.” Numerous medical experts agreed, but some readers vehemently did not; one Twitter user commented that Palus has “blood on her hands.” The debate continued yesterday on either side of the announcement. “This is a good thing,” Joe Scarborough said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, of the anticipated update, before turning to his co-host (and wife), Mika Brzezinski, and asking, “That makes sense, right?” Brzezinski replied that it does, but then added a caveat: “I just think that also a lot of adults wearing masks is a good model for society right now when a lot of people are still not vaccinated and we want to be as careful as we can.” Online, some journalists wondered how they’re supposed to tell which maskless passersby have been fully vaccinated and which haven’t, and said they would continue to wear masks outdoors, for reasons of signaling, safety, and ease. Others were more bullish; some experts even said that the CDC’s update didn’t go far enough. On his CNN show, Chris Cuomo pressed Andy Slavitt, a senior COVID adviser to Biden; given the low risk of outdoor transmission and the effectiveness of vaccines, Cuomo asked, why not “let the vaccinated live their lives?”

Meanwhile, on the right, agitators have joined the debate by jumping in at the deepest end possible. On Monday night, Tucker Carlson, of Fox News, referred to people who wear masks outdoors as “aggressors,” and said that “it’s our job to brush them back and restore the society we were born in. The next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or the bike path, don’t hesitate. Ask politely but firmly: ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason to wear it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable.’ We should do that, and we should keep doing it, until wearing a mask outdoors is roughly as socially accepted as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator.” He wasn’t done: making your children mask up outdoors, he said, should be “illegal,” and anyone who observes masked kids playing should “call the police immediately. Contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re seeing is abuse. It’s child abuse, and you’re morally obligated to try to prevent it.” These comments, predictably, pitched the broader debate at a lower level of nuance, as some conservatives backed him up, while liberal commentators condemned him as a lunatic. Last night, also predictably, Carlson doubled down. “The CDC has produced a new round of guidelines that are as indecipherable as a Turkish train schedule,” he said. “Next stop, Istanbul. Or is it Ankara?”

This was merely the latest iteration of a media dynamic that we’ve seen—and that I’ve written about—throughout the pandemic: right-wing talking heads hijacking the naturally slow-moving, contentious development of science by taking the most absurd position imaginable and forcing those of us who care about reality into a reflexive defense of oversimplified truths, all covered under the flattening lens of the “culture war.” We saw this a year or so ago, when officials started to advise widespread masking, and, more recently, in the debate around vaccine passports, which some conservatives cast as Satanic Nazism. The more nuanced the debate, it seems, the wilder the right-wing claims about it. “As the center of gravity on COVID restrictions has shifted toward more of a risk-mitigation approach,” FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver noted yesterday, “it’s telling that the fringes have also shifted toward more extreme positions.”

As I’ve written repeatedly, it’s always been important for the press to respect the messiness of scientific discovery. It’s more so now—with vaccination ramping up, the pandemic in the US is entering a new phase where the appropriateness of reinforcing blunt universal rules is being superseded, as I wrote recently, by much finer interpretations of personal and collective risk, and coverage has had to keep pace. Risk calculations involve science, of course, but they also centrally involve social science; the same goes for vaccine passports, with their attendant privacy and equity concerns, and, now, for outdoor masking. These are subjective—and, to an increasing degree—cultural questions. Of course, masks have long been cultural symbols, both in the US and overseas; it’s true, too, that traditional “scientific” vigilance around the virus should not let up. (A glance at India will tell you that—and as I wrote yesterday, that story is not a distant tragedy but part of a single global story that concerns us all.) Still, it’s possible to conceptualize a subtle shift in framing here—one that is less concerned with litigating the “culture” part of the culture war (it’s not culture, it’s science!), and more concerned with the “war” part. On his MSNBC show last night, Chris Hayes noted that when it comes to outdoor masking, the right-wingers are “not really off-base on the science” (with some caveats, of course). Rather, they are taking aim at the “form of social solidarity” that masks have come to represent.

Whether Carlson and his ilk believe their delusions or the whole thing is performance art doesn’t really matter. (As I’ve written before, obliterating the distinction between sincerity and trolling is a key, dangerous plank of present conservative discourse.) Either way, their continued mask hysteria underscores that the emphasis, for such people, has always been on the “war” part—staking out an extreme position, intellectual consistency be damned, and aggressively policing it to turn Americans against each other. The job, for the rest of us, is to create a less hostile climate where legitimately contentious cultural and scientific debates can thrive. The CDC changing its mask guidance isn’t the final word on what public-health habits individuals and communities will choose to adopt going forward—through the end of pandemic, and, perhaps, beyond. If figuring it out involves “Why I Miss Masks” essays, then so be it.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.