The problem of seeing the pandemic through a partisan lens

On Saturday, former President George W. Bush made a rare public intervention. In a slickly produced video message, Bush called for compassion and solidarity in the face of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. “In the final analysis,” he said, over a montage of heart-warming images, “we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together. And we are determined to rise.” Some partisan combatants did not take kindly to Bush’s words; one, the current president, Donald Trump, attacked Bush on Twitter for failing to speak up in similar terms when he (Trump) was impeached recently. Before the weekend was out, however, Trump, too, would condemn partisanship. Last night—during a town hall on Fox News in which he sat (*metaphor klaxon*) in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial—he expressed shock that “during a crisis, it would be so partisan” (the “it” here being Democrats and the media). “They always said, Lincoln, nobody got treated worse than Lincoln,” Trump said. “I believe I am treated worse.”

It’s not just Bush and Trump—as this crisis has gone on, voices from across the political spectrum have attacked partisanship as an impediment to our collective response. On CNN’s State of the Union yesterday, two governors—Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat of Michigan, and Larry Hogan, Republican of Maryland—did so; on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd quoted from Bush’s video, and said that “good news” about “kindness, generosity, and heroism” in the face of the virus has been “obscured by the intensifying and often partisan debate over when and how to re-open this country.” Such critiques, especially when coming from the mouths of politicians, should be treated with caution: as with the similar Trump-era debate over civility, they sometimes seek, under the cover of American Unity, to blunt legitimate criticism. Trump’s impeachment was a good example of this dynamic. The president’s defenders in Congress and the news media took the fact that the impeachment was (almost) entirely partisan, in the sense that they refused to support it, and twisted that into a value statement; in so doing, they succeeded in muddying and delegitimizing the clear fact pattern around Trump’s conduct vis-à-vis Ukraine. All too often, the framing of mainstream political coverage—wittingly or not—aided that effort.

ICYMI: Thirteen seconds. Dozens of bullets. One explosive photo.

When it comes to the coronavirus story, partisan framing is once again serving us poorly—but not in the feelgood, all-in-it-together sense articulated by Bush et al. The cost of the coronavirus is not felt equally in our society, and the response of our leaders—in politics, business, and other spheres—demands sharp scrutiny and criticism, unblunted by folksy bromides about the American spirit. Rather, the problem here is that the partisan lens flattens out nuance, turning complex issues into simple dichotomies. Media coverage, of course, often ignores nuance for reasons that aren’t at all political. But partisanship invariably makes the problem worse—by entrenching misleading binaries, and aligning them with conflicting tribal identities.

As I wrote recently, the “debate” over reopening America is a case in point; there are trade-offs to be made here, but the crude, broader framing—public health v. the economy—often misses their nuances, and has stoked a culture war around a question culture warriors shouldn’t decide. Last week, Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher, discussed the polarized reopening discourse—and attendant stupidities, including the politicization of wearing masks—with Charlie Sykes, a veteran conservative commentator and strident critic of the Trump cult, on our podcast, The Kicker. For Sykes, much of the right is currently channeling an anti-intellectual contempt for expertise that predates Trump’s rise, but has been supercharged by his presidency.

There’s been much discussion—throughout the Trump era, but especially recently—of the various harms right-wing hyper-partisanship can wreak on its adherents. But ill effects aren’t limited to one side of the spectrum; aggressively partisan framing sucks its opponents in, too, by contriving contestation around facts that didn’t ought to be contested. Creating the controversy is, in itself, a victory for the partisans—it wastes their opponents’ time, and distracts us all from the thoughtful, rigorous modes of inquiry that deserve our attention, especially now. As Sykes put it to Pope, “Science is never about dogmatism; it’s always about skepticism.” Obscuring that truth, Pope replied, doesn’t just affect the right—“it drives the other side into its own dogma, where you’re forced to believe everything science says because the other side is so wrong.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

When the right attacks expertise as part of an elite conspiracy, it’s tempting to defend it in terms that imply its infallibility. But that isn’t how expertise works, especially when it comes to a novel virus whose many vicissitudes the scientific community has yet to fully figure out. As Ed Yong put it in another indispensable article for The Atlantic last week, scientific advance is “less the parade of decisive blockbuster discoveries that the press often portrays, and more a slow, erratic stumble toward ever less uncertainty.” That, as Natalie Dean, a statistician at the University of Florida, told Yong, “looks jarring to people who aren’t used to it,” which is to say, most of us. We’re far more used to looking at things through the lens of partisanship, which prizes certainty, even when there is none to be found.

Below, more on the coronavirus:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Why did Matt Drudge turn on Donald Trump?

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.