What’s the matter with Kim Jong Un?

On April 15, Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator, missed an important birthday celebration: that of his late grandfather, Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founding ruler. The younger Kim’s absence sparked speculation about his health. Early last week, Daily NK, a website based in South Korea, claimed that Kim had needed to undergo heart surgery due to “excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork.” The next day, CNN reported, citing Trump administration sources, that US officials had received intelligence suggesting that Kim may be in mortal peril. On Saturday, TMZ—which has a track record of breaking stories about celebrity peril—splashed, with characteristic subtlety, that Kim was “REPORTEDLY DEAD” (or dying); it cited regional media sources—including “a Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director who’s apparently the niece of a Chinese foreign minister”—that, it warned, in bold type, it had not itself corroborated. (Your average Hollywood gossip, this was not.) Twitter went into overdrive, but nothing concrete followed. Top officials in South Korea played down suggestions that much is amiss; one told CNN that Kim is “alive and well.” As the New York Post put it in a headline, Kim is variously “rumored to be dead, brain-dead, or just fine.”

Since the weekend, confusion has continued to swirl. South Korea’s unification minister said Kim may simply be hiding out from the coronavirus—but as one analyst pointed out to Reuters, if that’s the case, why has North Korea not issued any proof that he’s in good health? (North Korea has claimed not to have had any cases of the virus. This is unlikely.) Addressing the press at the White House yesterday evening, President Trump said he had “a very good idea” about Kim’s health that he couldn’t share just yet, then said that “nobody knows” where Kim is. Also yesterday, KCNA, North Korea’s state news agency, put out word that Kim had just sent a message of greeting to Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa—but it did not offer any photographic proof that Kim is at work. “This suggests (only suggests, we still have no confirmation) to me that he’s alive but sick/recovering,” Anna Fifield, Beijing bureau chief at the Washington Post and author of a recent book on Kim, said on Twitter of the KCNA statement. “The regime appears to be trying to show that he’s still in charge but not camera-ready.”

On Sunday, Fifield reported that rumors about Kim’s health aren’t just circulating internationally, but inside North Korea as well—sources have told Fifield that there’s currently panic buying in the country’s capital, Pyongyang; that helicopters are flying low over the city; and that transit has been disrupted, including at North Korea’s border with China. Such insight is rare: as I reported last year, following Trump and Kim’s failed nuclear talks in Vietnam, North Korea is a “black box.” Information is tightly controlled by the regime—trying to browse foreign news can get you sent to a concentration camp—and press freedom is nonexistent: the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, which Reporters Without Borders published last week, ranked North Korea as the worst of the 180 countries it surveyed. (Last year, the country rose to the heady heights of 179th place on the list, only to fall back below Turkmenistan to the bottom.)

In the absence of free access and reliable internal reporting, external North Korea watchers have to triangulate—from human sources, but also by tracking flight records, reading between the lines of state-media narratives, and scouring satellite imagery. On Saturday, 38 North, a website which analyzes North Korea from the US, and the New York Times reported that a train that probably belongs to Kim has been spotted, since April 21, at a station in Wonsan, close to where Kim has a compound. This could be a clue as to Kim’s current whereabouts, although, as experts told the Times, North Korea has been known to manipulate visual signals—the deployment of Kim’s personal guard, for example—to throw long-range sleuths off the scent.

Clues are better than nothing, especially in the hands of seasoned experts. But they can only tell us so much. When it comes to stories like Kim’s current, alleged ill health/death, rumors that, if applied to almost any other major world figure, wouldn’t pass muster with major news organizations don’t just gain traction—the existence of the rumors, and the information ecosystem within which they spread, becomes the story.

In her piece for the Post, Fifield noted that, in the past, similar rumors about Kim Il Sung and his successor, Kim Jong Il, eventually proved unfounded. In recent days, she says she’s been “bombarded with questions” as to whether the reports of the younger Kim’s death may also be greatly exaggerated. “The short answer right now is: I don’t know. None of us will know until either North Korea tells us or he waddles back into view,” she wrote. Now, however, “the rumors feel different… Some analysts agree that this time it seems like more than the usual scuttlebutt.”

