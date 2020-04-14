When an election year becomes a sideshow

Like all bad TV, the Trump Show has reached the point where the writers have stopped trying and are falling into self-parody. Yesterday’s White House briefing began with Dr. Anthony Fauci—the highly-respected health expert and recent presidential-retweet victim—walking back an interview Sunday in which he appeared to concur with a New York Times story criticizing Trump’s coronavirus response; Fauci said his “wrong choice of words” had been taken “as a way that maybe somehow, something was at fault here.” (A reporter asked Fauci what we were all wondering: was his clarification voluntary? Fauci seemed affronted.) Trump then railed about the Times story, before playing a video montage showing mainstream pundits downplaying the virus, and governors from both parties singing the president’s praises. (Sometime in the middle of the video, CNN and MSNBC cut away from the briefing.) When Paula Reid, of CBS, asked Trump admirably pointed questions about his virus response, he called her “a fake”; later, he claimed that, as president, his “authority is total.” In a chyron, CNN described the whole thing as a “propaganda session.” Vox called it an “epic meltdown.” “A toddler threw a self-pitying tantrum on live television on Monday night,” David Smith, of The Guardian, wrote. “Unfortunately he was 73 years old, wearing a long red tie and running the world’s most powerful country.”

If there were any lingering doubts that Trump is using his briefings as substitutes for campaign events, the video—complete with purposeful, commercial-esque music—dispelled them. There’s still an election going on. Coverage of it—ubiquitous until quite recently (in human weeks, if not coronavirus weeks)—has been diminished by the virus, but remains unavoidable, not least because it’s the prism through which the person leading the virus response seems to see, well, just about everything. Ahead of the 2016 election, networks gave Trump ample free airtime for his rallies. They were much criticized for doing so, but four years on, they’re doing it again, albeit with government bureaucrats in the background, instead of Trump’s plane. Networks not broadcasting his grievance-littered rambling remains a notable occurrence, not the norm; even though MSNBC, for one, bailed on Trump’s video last night, it had already broadcast enough to do damage (which is to say, some of it), and went back to the briefing afterward. Trump still has the power to yank us around.

Joe Biden, Trump’s presumptive Democratic opponent, wants our attention, too, albeit from his Delaware basement, rather than the White House briefing room. Conveniently, in a cable-news attention-span sense, Biden won a more-or-less insurmountable delegate haul before the coronavirus crisis really intensified, making it easier for reporters and pundits to turn the focus elsewhere. At first, Bernie Sanders, Biden’s last standing primary challenger, seemed determined to continue his campaign through the convention; in late March, his campaign said he was looking forward to debating Biden in April, should Biden and a host network oblige. Yesterday, Sanders did appear across a split screen from Biden—not to debate him, but to endorse him for president, having dropped out last week. “We need you in the White House,” Sanders told Biden. “I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe.” The pundit class, it seemed, had found its holy grail: Party Unity. “Hello, what’s this?” the Times wrote, in a (one has to hope) tongue-in-cheek headline this morning, “the Democrats aren’t in disarray.”

Not so fast. Sanders may have swung behind Biden, but important parts of his support have reservations. In an interview with the Times yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a star Sanders backer, said she’d support the Democratic nominee, but added that “unity and unifying isn’t a feeling, it’s a process”—one that involves substantive policy concerns, and which hasn’t yet started in earnest. Over the weekend, the Democratic Socialists of America, the group that helped propel Ocasio-Cortez’s career, said it isn’t endorsing Biden; yesterday, Briahna Joy Gray, a former journalist who was press secretary for the Sanders campaign, said likewise. Last night, The Nation convened a discussion about the future of the progressive movement “after Bernie.” That debate will continue, and will be of interest to a growing number of voters. The mainstream press—which has often ignored such conversations—should take it seriously.

Biden has other problems. Despite a succession of web chats, cable interviews, op-eds, and podcasts, he’s struggled to cut through the pandemic news cycle. His early remote campaigning efforts were beset by cringe-inducing technical difficulties; by the time his basement studio was fully online, a “Where’s Biden?” narrative had taken hold in the political press, and he’s found it hard to shake. Biden is commonly described as a consummate retail politician, and, like many retailers, he’s struggled with the transition to online sales in the attention economy. At the moment, he’s getting crushed by Amazon. (Not that Trump would appreciate that comparison.)

Biden also faces an allegation of sexual assault. Last month, Tara Reade—a former staffer in Biden’s Senate office who was one of a number of women to accuse him, last year, of inappropriate touching—told the podcast host Katie Halper that Biden assaulted her in 1993. (Reade subsequently filed a criminal complaint against Biden with Washington, DC, police.) At first, the allegation (which Biden strongly denies) struggled for traction in mainstream media, but in recent days, that’s started to change; it’s been noted on cable news, and in the pages of the Times. A friend of Reade’s told the Times that Reade told her about the assault at the time; Reade’s former Senate colleagues said they did not recall any such incident. Yesterday, Ben Smith, media columnist at the Times, asked Dean Baquet, the paper’s executive editor, why it took 19 days from Reade making her claim for the Times to run a story on it. Baquet said he was giving his reporters time to properly delve into it.

November isn’t imminent yet, but neither is an end to the present crisis. Already, there are important election-adjacent issues for the press to cover and adjudicate—some related to the coronavirus, others not—and as time goes on, that will only become more true. Covering electoral competition, especially in the sportscast-esque manner typical of political punditry, risks feeling trivial—insensitive even—right now. But it’s important that we not take our eye off the campaign entirely. Trump’s eye is rarely anywhere else.

In this week’s New Yorker, Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, gets the Jane Mayer treatment. Mayer paints McConnell as a political chameleon who has swapped stances over time to advance his career. In Kentucky, McConnell once scored an endorsement from the liberal Louisville Courier-Journal by touting himself as a reformer. According to Mayer, Barry Bingham, Jr., the paper’s publisher, would later say, on his deathbed, that “the worst mistake we ever made was endorsing Mitch McConnell.”

As part of a new series on communities shaping the cultural landscape, the New York Times Style Magazine profiles the foreign correspondents reporting back to their home countries from Washington, DC. “Whatever happens here is coming to Europe,” Anne Corpet, of the French broadcaster Radio France Internationale, says. “When you’re covering the United States, it’s as if you’re on the front line of Western culture.”

Thea Trachtenberg, a former producer on ABC’s Good Morning America, died on Sunday, at 51. (She did not have COVID-19.) On air yesterday, Stephanopoulos paid tribute to Trachtenberg as “a force on this show, a mentor to so many on our staff, and a colleague and friend with a biting wit, a skeptical eye, and a very big heart.”

And Chris Cuomo hates his job, apparently. “I don’t like what I do professionally. I don’t think it’s worth my time,” he said on his SiriusXM show yesterday. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth,” he said, of a recent confrontation with a biker. “I don’t get that doing what I do for a living.” The New York Post has more.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.