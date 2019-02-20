CNN reporters ‘up in arms’ over GOP operative hire

In October 2013, Sarah Isgur Flores, a deputy communications director at the Republican National Committee, posted on Twitter to vent at CNN: “Seriously?” she asked, pointing to a chyron labeling a political group as “anti-gay, anti-abortion.” In June 2014, she was at it again, slamming CNN as the “Clinton News Network.” In 2015, Isgur—now deputy manager of Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign—shared articles from right-wing websites calling Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, “despicable” and a shill for “Planned Parenthood propaganda.” In December 2016, a few weeks after the election, Isgur got the chance to air her grievances in person: during a dinner at Harvard, she was one of a number of campaign operatives to heckle Jeff Zucker, CNN’s president, when he defended his network’s coverage of Donald Trump. Isgur may have felt aggrieved by Trump’s disproportionate free airtime, but she quickly joined his administration. Early in 2017, she started work as the Justice Department’s lead spokesperson.

It was something of a shock, then, when Politico reported yesterday morning that CNN has hired Isgur, who has no journalistic experience, as a senior political editor. Outside journalists and media commentators swiftly scorned the decision; inside CNN, concern grew. “It’s extremely demoralizing for everyone here,” one anonymous staffer told The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani. A “baffled editor” told Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, that “reporters are up in arms about this.” One of those reporters added: “I’m really, really worried about this, and concerned about the ethical implications of taking direction on stories from someone I covered when she was an operative.”

The revolving door is not new, but on this occasion, it spun so fast it almost came off its hinges. Hiring a serving administration flack into an editorial role at a major network presents a conflict of interest in the best of circumstances—and these are not the best of circumstances. As The Washington Post previously reported, Isgur, who repeatedly criticized Trump during the 2016 GOP primary, pledged loyalty to the president in the Oval Office as she angled for a job in his administration; going forward, she’ll (presumably) help shape coverage of his reelection effort. Last night, a CNN spokesperson told Vox that Isgur would not be involved in coverage of the Justice Department. But where will that line be drawn? The Justice Department is involved in a host of policy areas that will likely figure prominently on the campaign trail—not least the web of investigations around Trump and his associates.

According to Vox, the CNN spokesperson said Isgur will not be “leading, overseeing, or running political coverage” but instead “helping to coordinate coverage across TV and Digital”; a source added, to the Post’s Paul Farhi, that “she will make sure the pieces are getting on the right shows… make sure a digital story is posted at the right time.” But that doesn’t quite square with what CNN executives told Stelter: namely, that Isgur was hired because she’s “an exceptional person whose political experience will improve CNN’s coverage.” Posting a digital story at the right time does not require political experience—and in an industry that’s been hammered by mass layoffs, there are plenty of “exceptional” trained journalists looking for that sort of work. Even if you buy the political point, couldn’t CNN have found an operative from outside of a sitting administration? Why Isgur? Why now?

An anonymous network source told Stelter that “There are plenty of examples of people going from high profile political jobs to news networks.” But that argument doesn’t really hold either. The examples the source cited—George Stephanopoulos, Nicolle Wallace, Dana Perino, and Tim Russert—are all high-profile, on-air personalities. That doesn’t obviate scrutiny of their political pasts, but at least they are, or were, front of camera, where viewers can see and hear them. Editors are arguably more important than star anchors in framing coverage, yet they often operate in a black box. There’s much less precedent for political operatives stepping into this kind of work: Caitlin Conant, the political director of CBS News, is a former Republican staffer, but she didn’t step straight from the latter job into the former.

For now, uncertainty reigns: as another CNN staffer told Stelter, “I’m sure [Isgur] is a wonderful person, but no one knows what she’ll be doing.” (Reports that she’ll appear occasionally as an on-air pundit only add to this confusion.) CNN should urgently, and publicly, clarify Isgur’s role, and spell out what firewalls—if any—it will erect to keep her from covering her former colleagues. A little transparency won’t eliminate concerns; not by a long shot. But it would help.

