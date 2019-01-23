US absence from Davos mirrors global retreat from press freedom

In October, “Davos in the desert” went ahead under a heavy cloud. A bevy of senior public figures and corporations—including media partners such as Bloomberg and The New York Times—withdrew from the ritzy investment conference in Riyadh amid global outrage over Saudi Arabia’s apparent murder, just weeks earlier, of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Three months on, at the real Davos, in Switzerland, Khashoggi’s killing loomed over a panel discussion, hosted by Reuters, on the global retreat of press freedom and why it matters for the world’s elites. “There hasn’t been full accountability for that murder,” said Marty Baron, editor of The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a contributor. “We don’t feel that the US government has brought enough pressure on the Saudis. We don’t feel other governments have brought enough pressure on the Saudis.”

Neither Khashoggi’s death nor the role of the media is the focus of this year’s World Economic Forum, a five-day mountainside networking opportunity for capitalism’s political and financial guardians which opened yesterday. But the abdication of US moral authority on press freedom handily reflects the central concern of many attendees: the Trump’s administration’s abandonment of world leadership, retreat from the liberal norms of globalization, and nationalistic, “America First” agenda. Representatives of the US government are also physically absent this year after Trump ordered full focus on the shutdown mess instead. As economist Cailin Birch told CNBC this week, “The absence of a US delegation at Davos is an accurate reflection of global affairs over the last year.” (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did speak yesterday via video link.)

For once on the world stage, Trump isn’t out on a limb—beset by urgent domestic crises of their own, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron have also opted to stay home. Much coverage and commentary, particularly in the US, focused on the theme of absence in the run-up to the WEF. The same has held true now proceedings are underway. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, wrapped up warm against a backdrop of snow-brushed trees, reported back yesterday from her conversations with US business leaders, who expressed concern that America is once again disengaging from the rest of the world.

With key Western leaders not in town, however, space has opened up for emerging powers to make headlines. Yesterday, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right new president, pitched his country to assembled investors, promising to slash regulations and wage war on the political left (although, as The Guardian’s Tom Phillips notes, the speech was panned internationally, and overshadowed at home by Brazilian newspaper reports linking his son to a Rio de Janeiro death squad). Today Wang Qishan, China’s deputy president will appear. As the Financial Times’s Gideon Rachman wrote on Monday, “In the absence of the Americans, it will be much easier for China to make its case unchallenged.”

While right-wing nationalism and populism are not new to 2019, a greater pall than before hangs over this year’s Davos coverage. When Trump spoke at the summit last year, the world’s economic power-brokers could choose to ignore his hostile politics and focus instead on his recently passed tax cut and the US’s positive economic performance. One year on, fears of a downturn and global economic fragmentation—driven, in no small part, by Trump’s trade war with China—are palpable. While the optimistic theme of the conference, “Globalization 4.0,” does reflect an age of rapid technological innovation, many of the companies in the driving seat, such as Facebook and Huawei, have themselves fallen under political clouds. “The combination of climate change, income inequality, technology, and geopolitics pose an existential threat to humanity,” Klaus Schwab, the WEF’s founder and chair, said in a pre-Davos statement.

Reuters tried yesterday to train attention, at least briefly, on the importance of press freedom in maintaining the global order: Baron made the case that it forms the basis of political freedom, which forms the basis of economic freedom, which spurs growth. Davos 2019 is a visible reminder that those forces are in retreat together.

Correction: A previous version of this post referred to Nathan Phillips as “a Native American war veteran.” While he is a veteran, he did not serve in the Vietnam War, according to The Washington Post. This post has been updated.

