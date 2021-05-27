Facebook and the dilemma of coordinated inauthentic behavior

Yesterday, Facebook released a “threat report” on what it calls “influence operations” on its platform. The company defined influence operations as “coordinated efforts to manipulate or corrupt public debate for a strategic goal”—an apparent reference to the kinds of activity that Americans heard about during the 2016 election, from entities such as the Russian “troll farm” known as the Internet Research Agency, which used fake accounts to spread disinformation about the election and to generally cause chaos. In its report, Facebook says it has uncovered evidence of more than 150 coordinated inauthentic behavior campaigns in more than 50 countries since 2017, and breaks down some of the details of these operations over that period. In addition to noting that Russia is still the leading player in this kind of campaign (at least the ones that Facebook knows about), the company describes how dealing with these kinds of threats has become much more complex since 2016.

One of the big challenges is defining what qualifies as “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” Although Facebook doesn’t really deal with this in its report, much of what happens on the service (and other similar platforms) might fit that description. In private groups devoted to everything from politics to fitness and beauty products, there are likely plenty of posts that could be described as “coordinated efforts to manipulate public debate for a strategic goal,” albeit not the kind that rise to the level of a Russian troll farm.

Influence operations can take a number of forms, Facebook says, “from covert campaigns that rely on fake identities to overt, state-controlled media efforts that use authentic and influential voices to promote messages that may or may not be false.” For example, during the 2016 election, the Internet Research Agency created groups devoted to Black Lives Matter and other topics that were filled with authentic posts from real users who were committed to the cause. In one case mentioned in Facebook’s threat report, a US marketing firm working for clients such as Turning Point USA, a conservative political action committee, “recruited a staff of teenagers to pose as unaffiliated voters” and comment on various pages and accounts. As Shannon McGregor, a researcher at the University of North Carolina’s Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life, wrote in Wired, “enlisting supporters in coordinated social media efforts is actually a routine campaign practice.”

According to Facebook’s report, this is why “content itself isn’t a reliable signal for determining whether a given account or a Page is part of an influence operation.” The company says its internal security staff have seen deceptive campaigns reusing real posts to build an audience, and real people who “unwittingly post memes originally created by IO actors.” That’s why the company says its definition of coordinated inauthentic behavior requires the use of fake accounts to mislead users. Many deceptive efforts, it says, “don’t cross the coordinated inauthentic behavior threshold,” such as the use of political topics to drive people to websites filled with ads.

Facebook also describes how the tactics used by malicious actors are changing. One change involves what Facebook calls “a shift from wholesale to retail influence operations,” meaning a move away from broad deceptive campaigns that are designed to reach everyone on Facebook to smaller, more targeted operations. Facebook also describes what it calls “perception hacking,” in which malicious actors try to capitalize on the fear of foreign influence, and convince users that this kind of activity has been more effective than it actually has been. And it says it has seen the rise of “influence operations as a service,” in which commercial entities offer their services to government actors and others, providing them with a smokescreen for their identities.

When it comes to dealing with this problem, Facebook says it uses a number of tactics, including combining automated detection of inauthentic behavior and “expert investigations” by staff, although it says the latter are hard to scale. Other tools include what the company calls “adversarial design,” making the tactics that malicious actors use—such as fake accounts—less effective or harder to implement, and the use of independent researchers, law enforcement, and journalists to identify the sources of such campaigns. Journalists seem less enamored of being used by Facebook in this way, however, and often complain that the company doesn’t take action until the media writes about something.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

While the Facebook report tries to give the impression of a company doing its best to keep the information ecosystem clean using all of its advanced technology, other internal documents paint a different picture. For example, a leaked report by Facebook staff on the Stop the Steal campaign that preceded the attack on Congress on January 6 argued that the company failed to take action against people and groups loyal to Donald Trump, including the Patriot Party, and that these groups played a key role in the events of January 6. Ironically, given Facebook’s focus in its latest public threat report, the internal document said the company’s emphasis on rooting out fake accounts kept it from taking action against real people who were plotting an insurrection.

Below, more on Facebook and inauthentic behavior:

Other notable stories:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.