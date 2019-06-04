The looming antitrust battle facing big tech

In recent weeks, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission—which lead antitrust enforcement in the US—have been discussing what to do about big tech. As the The Washington Post puts it, regulators have been “quietly divvying up” oversight of the sector’s key players; according to The Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department is set to assume responsibility for Google and Apple, while the FTC will take on Facebook and Amazon. These assignments look like preparatory moves, though the full extent of the administration’s intentions remains unclear. However, investigations into anti-competitive behavior would hardly be a surprise. Tech giants are in the midst of a reputational hammering.

Yesterday, Congress struck a further painful blow to big tech as the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee announced that it would launch its own probe. David Cicilline, the subcommittee’s Democratic chair, stressed the focus would be broad, rather than trained on a single company or practice. “The internet is broken,” Cicilline said. Nonetheless, Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon are all likely to be in the crosshairs. According to the Post’s Tony Romm and Elizabeth Dwoskin, lawmakers are set to investigate “escalating crises” including the erosion of user privacy online and the role of tech companies in sucking digital advertising revenue away from news outlets, particularly at the local level. Add in the critical rhetoric of Democratic presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren, and big tech’s business practices face a deepening, multi-front siege.

In an era of trenchant political division, skepticism of tech monopolies would appear to be a rare point of bipartisan agreement. Over the weekend, Warren and Josh Hawley, the Republican senator from Missouri, approvingly tweeted the same Journal article about the Justice Department’s potential Google probe; yesterday, Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chair of House Judiciary, and Doug Collins, its ranking Republican member, expressed similar concerns about monopolistic practices. These aren’t people who tend to agree on much: last month, Collins accused Nadler of abusing his power around a scheduled hearing with Attorney General William Barr and encouraged Barr not to attend. Nadler and his fellow Democrats subsequently voted to hold Barr in contempt.

We should be cautious before reaching conclusions of comity. The list of grievances against big tech is lengthy, and Democrats and Republicans have emphasized different parts of it. Democrats often blame Facebook, in particular, for allowing foreign manipulations aimed at putting Donald Trump in the White House; many Republicans, including Trump, have railed against the platform and its counterparts based on perceived bias against conservatives. And, while actors within the administration and Congress may genuinely share antitrust concerns, the probes and potential probes reported yesterday contain a competitive dynamic. According to CNN’s Brian Fung, the House subcommittee framed its investigation, at least in part, as a rebuke to federal antitrust authorities’ perceived inaction. “I don’t have a lot of confidence that these agencies will get the job done,” Cicilline said.

Nor should we expect these investigations to lead to concrete action. Congressional committees do not have enforcement power; government agencies do, but previous efforts to break companies up have been “rare, time-consuming and not always successful,” as The New York Times notes. Major tech companies have increased their lobbying spending in Washington. And, legally speaking, the antitrust case here is hardly simple. Companies like Facebook and Google undoubtedly dominate several markets. As the Journal’s Jacob M. Schlesinger writes, however, their products are often free. This makes harm to consumers—which has become a principle antitrust standard in the courts—hard to quantify.

Broadly speaking, however, regulators and lawmakers’ apparent mutual interest in curbing tech monopolies is a significant development. Months of rhetoric are starting to take a more concrete form.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.