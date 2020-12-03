Facebook’s Supreme Court starts to hear its first cases

Almost three years ago, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg floated a bizarre idea: that the massive, multibillion-dollar corporation he co-founded might create a kind of Supreme Court, which would hear cases involving questionable moderation decisions. And Zuckerberg has done exactly that, setting up a theoretically independent body known as the Facebook Oversight Board, with a charter that prevents the company from meddling in its decisions, and requires Facebook to implement any recommendations the board makes, provided they aren’t against the law. “Facebook has to follow our decision. And that means if they have taken content down, they have to put it back up. But they also have to use this as a guideline for other similar cases,” said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark and an Oversight Board member. It took some time before the board could actually hear cases. But this week it finally started doing its work, and the response shows that there is still a lot of skepticism about it. Some were hopeful the Board might be up and running in time for the US presidential election, so it could rule on politically contentious decisions. Instead, the board’s first cases include:

A screenshot of tweets by former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, in which he wrote that “Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”

Photos of a dead child, fully clothed, with text in Burmese asking why there was no retaliation against China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims

Alleged historical photos of churches in Baku, Azerbaijan, with text saying that Baku had been built by Armenians and asking where the churches had gone

Eight photographs on Instagram which included female breasts and nipples, with text in Portuguese about breast cancer symptoms

An alleged quote by Nazi Germany’s propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels

A video about France’s refusal to authorize hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as treatments for COVID-19

The board said it got more than 20,000 suggestions for incidents that users have wanted it to review since October 2020, which gives some indication of just how difficult the job of running Facebook’s Supreme Court will likely be. The board has invited the public to comment on the cases (which have had any personal identifying information removed) over the next week. If the board subsequently opts to overrule Facebook’s earlier decisions, the company must comply, and must also publicly respond. Not long after the members of the Oversight Board were named—a group that includes former Guardian editor-in-chief Alan Rusbridger, as well as a Nobel Peace Prize winner, multiple experts in constitutional law, and a former US federal court judge—a number of observers criticized the makeup of the board, as well as some of the rules that hamstring its decisions.

For example, as it stands now, the group can’t hear cases about things that Facebook has left up but should have taken down, only things that it has taken down but arguably should have left up, which some believe is a significant failing (the company says these rules may change over time). The group also isn’t able to hear complaints about Facebook’s decisions involving content shared by Facebook or Instagram messenger or on WhatsApp, all of which have been significant sources of disinformation. More recently, a group of academics, journalists, and other experts who don’t approve of the Oversight Board’s limited mandate—including former Facebook investor and adviser Roger McNamee and Maria Ressa, the crusading Philippines journalist behind Rappler—created something they are calling the Real Facebook Oversight Board. The name quickly created a controversy, after the internet service provider that hosted the Real Oversight Board’s website took it down. But the copycat board has continued to plow ahead with its campaign to highlight the actual board’s limitations, and it is having some success, in part because those limitations are very real.

A virtual discussion : After the members of the board were named publicly, CJR hosted a series of interviews with journalists, legal experts, and others familiar with the board. The series included Daphne Keller , director at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society and former deputy legal counsel at Google; Steven Levy , Wired magazine editor-at-large and author of the recent published “ Facebook: The Inside Story” ; David Kaye , former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the UN; Alex Stamos , director of the Stanford Internet Observatory and former head of security at Facebook; Emily Bell , director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University’s journalism school, and Rebecca MacKinnon , founding director of the Ranking Digital Rights project at the New America Foundation.

Keeping abreast : One of the cases that the board has chosen to hear refers to the social network’s confusing policy around the posting of photos that show naked breasts, something that users often do as a show of support for breast-cancer survivors, among other things. But as Vice points out in a story based on a leaked copy of the company’s policies, coming up with a decision that will please all sides—especially on a global basis, not just in the US—seems like an almost impossible task. “Facebook’s policy on breasts and nipples has long been a source of controversy as activists pointed out that the company’s ban on female nipples except under certain circumstances such as breastfeeding makes no sense considering it accepts male nipples under all circumstances.”

Jellyfish skeleton : In a discussion last year on CJR’s Galley platform, Kate Klonick, a law professor at St. John’s University in New York who has studied the board, said she was cautiously optimistic about the group’s ability to actually affect the decisions that Facebook makes about content. She said that she liked to describe the idea as “trying to retro-fit a skeletal system for a jellyfish. A private transnational company voluntarily creating an independent body and process to oversee a fundamental human right [is] really a very daunting idea that no one has ever tackled before.”

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.