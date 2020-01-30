Facebook lays out the rules for its new Supreme Court for content

Until recently, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rejected any suggestion that his company was a media entity, despite the fact that the platform’s all-powerful News Feed algorithm chooses what to show users based on a series of unknown editorial criteria, and that tens of millions of posts, photos, and other pieces of content are taken down every year because they breach the company’s rules. In the spring of 2018, however, in an interview with Ezra Klein of Vox, the Facebook CEO seemed to be growing accustomed to the idea that the company was a kind of media entity, and even mused out loud that maybe Facebook should have something like an editorial board—or a Supreme Court, as he described it; an external body that would “ultimately make the final judgment call on what should be acceptable speech.” Over the past two years, Facebook has been trying to fulfil that promise, designing what it calls an Oversight Board, and this week the company announced the bylaws or rules that the board will operate under, as well as its first staff member.

The director of the new entity is Thomas Hughes, former executive director of a group called Article 19, an international non-governmental organization that focuses on freedom of expression and digital rights (named after the section of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that deals with freedom of expression). Hughes will essentially run a limited liability company called Oversight Board LLC that Facebook created, which in turn will be financed by Facebook through an arms-length trust (which the company has committed to funding for six years). As it did with its star-crossed attempt at launching a cryptocurrency called Libra, the social network is going above and beyond in order to show that it is taking a hands-off approach to the new entity. The bylaws for the group even state explicitly that the board can overrule Zuckerberg or any other Facebook executive when it comes to content decisions. That said, there are some pretty large caveats.

For example, the three co-chairs who will be in charge of running the board (Hughes will run the administrative side of things, rather than the group that makes the actual decisions) are to be chosen by Facebook, which for many will raise immediate questions about impartiality. Those co-chairs will then have the responsibility of choosing the rest of the board, which could number as many as 40 people (the Facebook bylaws don’t specify an exact number, but say that the “ideal number” of members is 40). And when it comes to the kinds of cases that this board will hear, Facebook has some restrictions—at least initially. For example, the company says that the board will only be able to hear cases about content that was taken down, and make decisions about whether these removals were appropriate. It won’t be able to adjudicate whether content that wasn’t taken down should have been—such as the video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi that was slowed down to make her appear drunk. Facebook said that this restriction could change over time, but didn’t say when or why.

On top of that restriction, the kind of content that the board can adjudicate is also further restricted. The bylaws state that the group won’t be able to assess the suitability of any content that is posted through Facebook’s Marketplace online classifieds, anything that qualifies as a fundraiser, and anything that is posted through the network’s Facebook Dating app. The board also won’t be able to rule on any decision that has to do with intellectual property or other legal matters, and it won’t be entitled to hear any cases involving content on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram Direct (the personal messaging part of Instagram) or the Oculus virtual reality service. The bylaws also state that Facebook doesn’t have to comply with the board’s rulings if doing so would cause the company to break any laws in the countries in which it operates. Facebook’s vice president of policy, former British MP Nick Clegg, added that the board won’t be allowed to consider the contentious issue of whether to fact-check political ads, at least not until after the 2020 election.

For some, the fact that Facebook is even making the effort to have some kind of third-party oversight when it comes to content published on the network is a big step forward. For others, however, the restrictions that are being placed on the board reinforce the idea that it is mostly an elaborate exercise in window-dressing, a kind of ethical fig leaf that the company can use to pretend that it cares about content rules, while it continues to do whatever is in the best interests of the corporation and its bottom line. Will the board be a real Supreme Court, able to make important decisions that affect the way billions of people experience the social network? Or will it be a kind of sham court, stacked with political appointees who spend their days carrying water for Zuckerberg and his corporate goals?

Filled with loopholes : Salvador Rodriguez, writing for CNBC, argues that the bylaws for the new board leave too much control in the hands of Facebook. The 46-page document is “filled with loopholes and binds Facebook to very little concrete action,” he writes. “These bylaws make clear that Facebook is still firmly in control.” In addition to the restrictions on the types of content it can adjudicate, the bylaws suggest that any decisions will only apply to specific pieces of content brought before the board, and won’t necessarily create any precedent for the company to take action on similar types of content, Rodriguez says.

: Salvador Rodriguez, writing for CNBC, argues that the bylaws for the new board leave too much control in the hands of Facebook. The 46-page document is “filled with loopholes and binds Facebook to very little concrete action,” he writes. “These bylaws make clear that Facebook is still firmly in control.” In addition to the restrictions on the types of content it can adjudicate, the bylaws suggest that any decisions will only apply to specific pieces of content brought before the board, and won’t necessarily create any precedent for the company to take action on similar types of content, Rodriguez says. Uncharacteristically incremental : Evelyn Douek, who is working on a doctorate in law from Harvard and writes for the legal blog Lawfare, sees a positive side to some of the restrictions. Instead of rushing into making big decisions, the way the company often does, Douek argues that the bylaws “betray an uncharacteristically incremental approach from Facebook” in the sense that the board’s original scope will be fairly limited, with promises to ramp up the group’s decision-making power at some point in the future. But she said the limitation of only being able to challenge take-downs “is a blunder that will skew the work of the board,” and she hopes the company rectifies that situation soon.

: Evelyn Douek, who is working on a doctorate in law from Harvard and writes for the legal blog Lawfare, sees a positive side to some of the restrictions. Instead of rushing into making big decisions, the way the company often does, Douek argues that the bylaws “betray an uncharacteristically incremental approach from Facebook” in the sense that the board’s original scope will be fairly limited, with promises to ramp up the group’s decision-making power at some point in the future. But she said the limitation of only being able to challenge take-downs “is a blunder that will skew the work of the board,” and she hopes the company rectifies that situation soon. Hurry up and wait: Bloomberg notes that the way the board is structured won’t make it easy for the group to act quickly to stop the viral spread of misinformation or abuse on the network, because the decisions are expected to take as long as three months to work their way through the process and get to the point where Facebook can act on them. In what the company calls “exceptional circumstances,” a case could be expedited, and then the decision-making process might be sped up to the point where it would only take a month.

