Big changes at the top for Fox News

Thursday brought big changes at the top of Fox News, where Suzanne Scott has been named CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Lachlan Murdoch, who on Wednesday was named chairman and CEO of the proposed “New Fox,” elevated Scott to become the first woman to run the network, a distinction all the more notable in the wake of sexual harassment charges that brought down former CEO Roger Ailes.

“Suzanne has been instrumental in the success of Fox News and she has now made history as its first female CEO,” Murdoch said in a statement. “Her vision and innovation have helped create some of the most popular and lucrative primetime programs on cable and as we embark on the era of the proposed New Fox, I am confident that Suzanne’s leadership will ensure the dominance of both Fox News & FBN for years to come.”

Scott will step into the role as Fox News becomes even more important to the Murdoch’s media holdings after the sale of 21st Century Fox’s movie studio, entertainment channels, and regional sports networks to Disney. That deal is awaiting government approval.

The promotion makes Scott the only woman currently running a major television news organization, but it doesn’t come without controversy. Scott has been with Fox News since its inception, serving as an executive under the network’s late CEO Roger Ailes. She was named in lawsuits brought by former Fox employees, and was reported to have helped rally women to support Ailes after former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment in 2016. Scott has denied those charges.

While echoes of the Ailes years will be hard for Fox News to completely quiet, major changes are underway. Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that new policies—including mandatory sexual harassment training, the installation of a meditation room (in Oliver North’s old office!), and guidance on gender-transition policies—have left some staffers on edge. “It’s not the Wild West anymore; there are now policies and procedures,” a network spokesperson told Sherman.

The changes announced yesterday also include the promotion of Jay Wallace, who had been in charge of Fox’s news division, to president of Fox News and executive editor. Jack Abernethy, who ran the business side of Fox News as co-president, is heading to Los Angeles where he will continue to lead the expanded Fox Television Stations Group.

Not without baggage: Nancy Erika Smith, the attorney who represented former host Gretchen Carlson in the 2016 lawsuit that led to Ailes’s firing, told The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi that Scott’s appointment “shows that Fox News has no intention of changing its culture.” But, Farhi reports, “people at Fox say Scott and Ailes had a more distant and difficult relationship than the one depicted by Ailes’s accusers.”

The Daily Beast’s Andrew Kirell has an overview of the allegations that Scott “played a role in upholding ex-CEO Ailes’ culture of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.” Conflicted reception: Since Ailes’s ouster, Fox has promoted women to several senior positions, but The New York Times’s Emily Steel and Michael M. Grynbaum capture the complicated nature of Scott’s promotion. They note that Scott becomes the first woman to lead the network, “even as her appointment signaled the elevation of an executive closely tied with the old regime that was largely ousted in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.”

Correction: The post has been updated to make it clear that Jack Abernethy is not taking on a new role, but will continue to lead the expanded Fox Television Stations Group from Los Angeles.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.