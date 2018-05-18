Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…

Unfortunate printer #fail in my parents' hometown paper yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JvqeihaXV5 — Marin Cogan (@marincogan) September 9, 2013

I just made a rare visit to CNN's website in search of national headlines about Tuesday's primaries. Instead, I found these. I will not make that mistake again. pic.twitter.com/DuGWxtkb8L — Carolyn Morrisroe (@CarolynMorrisro) May 9, 2018

At the @newseum, bathroom tiles feature newspaper headline bloopers. This one might have been intentional… pic.twitter.com/tAKNXwXJVm — Tim O'Reilly (@timoreilly) May 10, 2016

There are typos, and then there are typos…#hawaiivolcano pic.twitter.com/Ofaud4Ik1h — Willie Deutsch (@WillieDeutsch) May 15, 2018

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.