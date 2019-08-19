The mess at G/O Media

In early April, Great Hill Partners, a private-equity firm, acquired Gizmodo Media Group—a collection of sites, formed from the assets of the old Gawker, that included Jezebel, Lifehacker, and Deadspin—as well as The Onion, a satirical news site, reportedly at a fire-sale price. The company, renamed G/O Media, installed Jim Spanfeller, formerly of Forbes.com, Playboy, and Ziff Davis, as CEO. The mood in the affected newsrooms seemed to be one of cautious optimism; Great Hill, staffers hoped, would be an improvement on Univision, the sites’ debt-saddled former owner, which Gizmodo Media Group reporters last year termed “a fucking mess.” Great Hill suggested it would honor an existing union contract, and would not make significant layoffs.

Private-equity involvement in journalism, however, always raises concerns. In an early memo to staff, Spanfeller called editorial independence “critically important,” but added, “there needs to be a healthy and productive partnership with the business side.” At the time, eyebrows rose. Four months later, eyebrows have achieved escape velocity. A string of stories—from outlets outside and inside the G/O Media fold—paint a picture of worsening relations between the business side and the editorial side, with the latter’s independence repeatedly called into question. Since the Great Hill takeover, several senior staffers have quit the company. On Friday, Megan Greenwell, Deadspin’s top editor, announced that she will join them, citing “months of being undermined” by bosses.

ICYMI: NPR parts ways with freelancer after Tucker Carlson targets her

The writing was on the wall before April was out. Amid a “restructuring,” 25 staffers lost their jobs; they mostly worked on the business side, but their number included Susie Banikarim, the sites’ “widely respected” editorial director, and senior editors Alex Dickinson and Tim Marchman. Things snowballed from there. Last month, G/O Media staffers told The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani that Spanfeller was taking the company in an “insane” direction. Per Tani, Spanfeller suggested that G/O sites including Jalopnik, which covers cars, and Kotaku, which covers video games, should allow advertiser interests to shape coverage. (The editor of Kotaku said he shut down the idea, and that Spanfeller didn’t push it.) Management has stuffed articles with programmatic ads and encouraged editors to push clickbaity tricks to juice traffic; on the cost side, several G/O sites cut pay rates for freelancers, and bosses discouraged editors from handing out raises, Tani reports. To top things off, staffers found roaches in G/O Media’s new Times Square offices.

Then came the Deadspin episode. G/O Media sites have a proud history of aggressive coverage of themselves—see the “Univision Is A Fucking Mess” story. So it was no surprise when Laura Wagner, one of the reporters on the Univision story, published a piece about her new bosses. Spanfeller, Wagner wrote, hired male former colleagues into executive roles over the heads of senior females who were already at the company and without a public process. Those former colleagues, Wagner reported, included “a sales executive who, sources say, appears unable to give an effective sales pitch, and an editorial director who repeatedly attempted to kill the reporting process for this story.” Prior to publication, Spanfeller emailed G/O staff to say he would allow the piece to run following an “external review,” and to express concerns about “the objectivity and core intentions of the piece.” He circulated Wagner’s questions to executives, along with their answers; that was the first time Wagner saw the responses of Paul Maidment, G/O Media’s editorial director. Wagner asked Maidment to confirm his age; Maidment replied, “I don’t indulge in ageism and hope you don’t either.”

Last week, things escalated further. On Thursday, employees received a draft of a new staff handbook. Per Tani, it said that G/O Media has the right to search staffers’ “vehicles, parcels, purses, handbags, backpacks, briefcases, and lunch boxes,” and review and disclose all electronic communications sent on G/O property, including tweets. It also said employees will be barred from using encrypted email programs, and have to follow dress and attendance codes. On Friday, Greenwell announced her resignation from Deadspin. “I have been repeatedly undermined, lied to, and gaslit in my job,” she told Tani. The Wagner-story imbroglio was part of the reason; a bizarre reader survey stuck on the site over Greenwell’s objections and a management directive that Greenwell “stick to sports” were also at issue. Of the latter instruction, Greenwell told Tani, “That’s not something I feel I can ethically do.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Sadly, many of G/O Media’s problems aren’t so unusual. Poor communication and micromanagement are always a toxic combination. The “stick to sports” ethos isn’t unique to G/O; nor is conflict between the editorial and business sides of the operation. G/O’s sites, however, have long been defined by their spiky, rebellious iconoclasm; their pairing with edict-happy corporate overlords was never going to run smoothly.

On Friday, after Greenwell’s resignation, Fidel Martinez of the LA Times tweeted “They’re trynna kill” Deadspin. Tom Ley, a features editor at the site, responded: “The good news is that we’re extremely hard to kill.”

Below, more on G/O Media:

The upside: It’s not all bad news at Deadspin. As Tani reports, “despite the internal turmoil and Greenwell’s exit, the company has recently garnered positive attention: Deadspin was nominated for its first national magazine award earlier this year and, according to Comscore data, it reached 17 million unique visitors in June—a record for the site.”

It’s not all bad news at Deadspin. As Tani reports, “despite the internal turmoil and Greenwell’s exit, the company has recently garnered positive attention: Deadspin was nominated for its first national magazine award earlier this year and, according to Comscore data, it reached 17 million unique visitors in June—a record for the site.” “A clash of values”: Last month, The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple explored the “differing sensibilities” of G/O staffers and the new management. “One of the traditions at Gawker Media was unsparing and even excessive exposes on their own management. The detailed excavations of internal decision-making, in fact, frequently left very little for outside media reporters to chew on.”

Last month, The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple explored the “differing sensibilities” of G/O staffers and the new management. “One of the traditions at Gawker Media was unsparing and even excessive exposes on their own management. The detailed excavations of internal decision-making, in fact, frequently left very little for outside media reporters to chew on.” “An anarchic streak”: NPR media reporter David Folkenflik said, on WBUR, that the owners of the old Gawker sites need to understand “the kind of outfit that they’ve acquired… Editorial independence counts if these sites are to matter, and at the same time I think the very nature of these sites is in doubt if they can’t find a sustainable financial model. You’ve got to somehow thread that needle.”



Other notable stories:

From archives: 12 images that capture the reality show at Trump Tower

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.