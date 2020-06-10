The funeral of George Floyd

On Monday, the Fountain of Praise church in Houston held a public, open-casket viewing of the body of George Floyd, the Black Houston man whose killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis two weeks ago has invigorated a worldwide movement for racial justice. More than 6,000 people lined up to pay their respects. Among them was Bryan Washington, an essayist and fiction writer from Houston. He reflected on the viewing in a piece for the New Yorker. “It’s strange… to know as much about someone as we know about George Floyd, a man who isn’t our kin, and then to stand before him, never having known him. The feeling escapes words,” Washington wrote. “Above all, what I felt was cold. Not despair, exactly. But here was a man who had actually changed the world. He had done it. It happened because he was murdered by the state, and now he was not here to see it.”

Yesterday, from noon, the world was invited in to witness Floyd’s funeral, which was broadcast live from the same church. The service was by turns personal and electrifyingly political, and was highly poignant. There was art and music, as well as speeches from Floyd’s family, members of the local community, and local and national public figures. Joe Biden spoke by video. Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, announced a ban on police chokeholds. The Reverend Al Sharpton, the veteran civil-rights leader and commentator, gave a eulogy; at one point, he asked relatives of other victims of racist brutality—the mothers of Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, the fathers of Michael Brown and Ahmaud Arbery, the sister of Botham Jean, and the family of Pamela Turner, all of whom were in attendance—to stand. Brooke Williams, Floyd’s niece, asked from the podium, “Why must this system be corrupt and broken?” She added, “Someone said ‘Make America Great Again.’ But when has America ever been great?”

MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News carried the funeral live, as did ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, BET, and C-SPAN. Major print outlets streamed it live on their websites. It led the nightly network newscasts; on cable, reflections on the funeral continued into the evening. On CNN, Anderson Cooper choked up during a moving interview with Cornel West. “That’s what we saw today: we saw the humanity,” West said of the service. “They were ascribing significance to this precious person, made in the image of God, whose body was now undergoing extinction, and his soul ascending.” Later, Don Lemon quoted a line from Sharpton’s eulogy, about the unequal value of white and Black life in America. “It has to be said that racism is killing us, keeps killing us,” Lemon said. “It’s not a problem for African Americans to solve; it’s a problem for all Americans to solve. And if that makes you uncomfortable…” He paused. “It is the reality of racism.” Over on MSNBC, Lawrence O’Donnell called Floyd’s funeral “fit for a president,” and interviewed Sharpton, who was still traveling home from Houston. Sharpton said he was feeling hopeful about this moment. “I think this movement has too much energy and vigor that legislators are not going to have any choice but to pass new laws,” he said.

It’s not unusual for several major networks to cut to the same external programming at once—think Congressional hearings, presidential press conferences, and other affairs of state. And their motives for doing so are never pure public service; ratings always count. Still, the simulcast of Floyd’s funeral was a powerful and cathartic moment—a chance to cut away from the daily babble of ceaseless punditry, to reflect, to be moved. In a media landscape that has come to be defined by its balkanization, it was a moment of shared reality—a communal viewing experience rooted in the value of human life. Clearly, not all viewers interpreted it through a reality-based prism; a glance at social media will show you that. Sometimes, though, the most affecting news material comes when we step back, take ourselves out of the story for a while, and allow the world to watch.

It remains the media’s job, of course, to tie Floyd’s life and death to the much broader issues his death has illuminated, the range and reach of which seem to grow each day. Away from the funeral, racial justice was at the center of many of yesterday’s other big stories, including in Georgia, where many voters in the Atlanta area faced long lines and technical glitches with voting equipment. (Restrictions linked to the pandemic didn’t help matters.) The story, like Floyd’s funeral, was a chance to look both backward and forward—to the history of Black voter suppression, including during Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election, and the certainty, as yet undercovered, that it will be an issue again in November.

Speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN, the commentator Bakari Sellers laid out the stakes. “If we learned anything from the juxtaposition of us in Georgia trying to vote and us laying George Floyd to rest with his family, surrounded by all of those other families hurt from racial violence, by god, Jake: we’ve got so far to go in this country,” he said. “So we’ve got to get to work today.”

