The Gilroy shooting is a reminder of the media’s swarm problem

On Sunday, in Gilroy, California, a city of around 58,000 people southeast of San Jose, a gunman cut through the fence of a local garlic festival and opened fire. The shooter killed Trevor Irby, who was 25 years old; Keyla Salazar, who was 13; and Stephen Romero, who was six, before police shot him dead. Officers responded within a minute, but—as so often happens in America—incalculable damage had been done. Last night, hundreds of people gathered outside Gilroy’s city hall to commemorate the victims. Roland Velasco, the city’s mayor, addressed the crowd. “We cannot let the bastard that did this tear us down,” he said.

In the aftermath of such horrors, the media’s behavior has become grimly familiar: national news outlets who would not normally cover a place descend on it en masse to document the horror. That can be overwhelming for grieving communities and the journalists who call them home. Following the Gilroy shooting, Robert Eliason, a photographer for local outlets including the Gilroy Dispatch, went to cover a press briefing in a college parking lot. “It was like walking on to a movie set,” Eliason wrote on Facebook afterward. “There were media vans everywhere, video cameras on tripods, bright lighting panels, reporters talking to victims, reporters checking in to their home stations, reporters talking to no-one and just standing there blankly.”

The experience, Eliason continued, was surreal. “I’m press but I am not really press. I am the guy who goes out to high school football games and little league. To Fun Runs and carnivals. I shoot portraits of colorful characters and local business people. You will see me at dog shows and rodeos,” he wrote. “But here I am, fighting for a little space to shoot some pictures of a press conference. I am standing next to the CNN guy. I get to tell a Fox guy that no, I won’t move so he can put his tripod where I am standing. I get sneered at because I’m local press, not the real thing. And I tell that guy and anyone else who will listen that this is my goddam town.”

Yesterday, Eliason’s post went viral after the journalist Elizabeth Flock shared it on Twitter. Flock was retweeted thousands of times; the Poynter Institute, a journalism ethics and training organization in Florida, posted Eliason’s whole message on its website. Some high-profile observers praised local journalists such as Eliason: “Kudos to the local reporters who bust their asses to cover this story and all the other stories that break every day,” the TV host Soledad O’Brien tweeted. Others considered his words’ implications for the national press. Charlie Warzel, who recently moved from BuzzFeed to The New York Times, reflected on his coverage, in 2017, of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a town of about 600 people. At a vigil the same day, more journalists were present than mourners; it was “gross,” Warzel said. Tom Namako, BuzzFeed’s news director, shared Warzel’s message. “It’s a real conversation that needs to be had,” he said. “It doesn’t inspire trust in the national media when it swarms in, sticks cameras in people’s faces, then leaves in days. There are ways to do this and to work together.”

Writing for CJR after the Sutherland Springs shooting, I reflected on what “working together” might look like. The ideas I gathered ranged from the relatively foreseeable—a commitment from news organizations to train their reporters in how to treat trauma victims—to the complex. Instead of adding their reporters to the scrum, national outlets, I wrote, could instead draw on the coverage of local news organizations; use a common pool reporter, as is often the case with political coverage; or report remotely, instead. If national outlets insist on sending their own team to a trauma scene, they could at least stick around and cover the affected community once the initial media furor has died down. “People respect when you don’t treat these shootings like some sort of grim routine, but as uniquely horrific,” the Post’s Eli Saslow told me at the time.

Gilroy isn’t as tiny as Sutherland Springs; nonetheless, Eliason’s post is a useful reminder that national reporters do traumatized communities a disservice when they parachute in, jostle noisily for interviews with survivors and grieving families, then leave before the dust has settled. Sadly, we’ll have plenty of opportunities to do better going forward.

An agenda, part I: According to Cydney Hargis of Media Matters for America, conservative media outlets used the Gilroy shooting as an opportunity to spread “dishonest,” good-guy-with-a-gun talking points. “In reality, the event reportedly had ‘very tight’ security including armed police officers who were able to engage and neutralize the gunman in less than a minute,” Hargis writes.

According to Cydney Hargis of Media Matters for America, conservative media outlets used the Gilroy shooting as an opportunity to spread “dishonest,” good-guy-with-a-gun talking points. “In reality, the event reportedly had ‘very tight’ security including armed police officers who were able to engage and neutralize the gunman in less than a minute,” Hargis writes. An agenda, part II: Scott Adams, the creator of the comic strip “Dilbert,” tried to profit off of the Gilroy shooting, The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer and Lloyd Grove report. “In a message to his more than 300,000 Twitter followers, Adams urged… witnesses to make an account on an app he co-founded that allows experts to make money by discussing issues over video calls.” The app, Adams said, would allow witnesses to “set your price” for interviews about the tragedy, with Adams’s company taking a 20-percent cut.

Scott Adams, the creator of the comic strip “Dilbert,” tried to profit off of the Gilroy shooting, The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer and Lloyd Grove report. “In a message to his more than 300,000 Twitter followers, Adams urged… witnesses to make an account on an app he co-founded that allows experts to make money by discussing issues over video calls.” The app, Adams said, would allow witnesses to “set your price” for interviews about the tragedy, with Adams’s company taking a 20-percent cut. Under the radar: Sunday saw another shooting, near Miami—a 68-year-old man was injured as he sat outside of a synagogue waiting for daily prayer. As of last night, the shooter was still at large; The Miami Herald has the details. Police have yet to say whether the shooting was a hate crime—but, as The Atlantic’s Julia Ioffe tweeted, we’ve now seen three shootings in or near American synagogues in the past year.



Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.