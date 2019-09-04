The difficulties of covering Hurricane Dorian

The Hurricane Dorian news cycle, like the storm itself, has been churning for over a week now, and is not done yet. Dorian attracted coverage as it approached Puerto Rico early last week; residents feared a repeat of Hurricane Maria, which wreaked mass destruction on the island two years ago. In the end, Dorian glanced past Puerto Rico. The Bahamas were not so lucky: over the long weekend, Dorian battered the islands with historic force, crushing entire neighborhoods. All the while, residents of America’s Atlantic coast have been glued to constantly changing predictions about the storm’s next moves and possible impacts. Dorian has demanded media attention, but it has been a devilishly tricky story to cover.

On a daily basis, articles have appeared noting the difficulty of accurately forecasting Dorian’s path. Last week, Eric Berger, a meteorologist and editor at Ars Technica, called predictions “a mess”; on Sunday, Kirby Wilson, of the Tampa Bay Times, explained that the storm’s slow movement but rapid intensification has given forecasters a headache. Some experts, including Jennifer McNatt of the National Weather Service, insist the forecasts have been accurate and constantly updated; the problem, Princeton Professor Gabriel Vecchi told The New York Times, is that hurricane models have become so reliable that the relative unpredictability of Dorian has been unsatisfying. The press, unavoidably, has passed this uncertainty on to its readers—the storm was landing as early as Sunday, then Monday, then Tuesday, and so on—along with warnings that slight deviations in Dorian’s path could make a world of difference to conditions on the ground. “The week-long Dorian coverage, magnified by the worst-case scenario taking place in the Bahamas, has been exhausting to watch—much less endure,” Kathleen Parker, a columnist for The Washington Post, wrote yesterday from South Carolina. Parker dubbed Dorian “the Godot of hurricanes… we wait, and wait, and wait, and wait.”

ICYMI: With climate change town hall, CNN has an opportunity to show what it’s learned

To an extent, the uncertainty is the story—reporters have covered the agonized reactions of people from Florida through the Carolinas, many of whom still don’t know if they should get out of town or ride the storm out. But that uncertainty has also posed a sharp challenge for newsrooms, particularly in the states in Dorian’s possible path. According to the Times, angry viewers have bombarded their local stations’ social-media pages, accusing their meteorologists of misleading them; often, such complainants are armed with bogus information gleaned from amateur “social mediarologists.” In the internet age, anxious news consumers have constant access to weather information of varying quality, leaving news outlets scrambling to keep up, even if there’s not much new to share. “It used to be, ‘Hey, I heard there’s a storm out there,’” Chris Smith, a meteorologist at WJHG in Panama City Beach, Florida, told the Times. “Now it’s like, ‘What’s that cloud doing coming off of Africa?’” Nationally, Ted Johnson writes for Deadline, Dorian’s unpredictability has been “a bit vexing” for news directors at major networks, who haven’t quite been sure where they should send their crews and talent.

CBS, CNN, ABC, and NBC all now have at least some presence in the Bahamas, where the Dorian story is anything but a hypothetical waiting game. (Impressively, WPLG, an ABC affiliate in Miami, sent a reporter and photographer to the country last week; the reporter, Jenise Fernandez, said there were moments when she “thought for sure we weren’t going to make it.”) Teams on the ground have faced logistical challenges, with power, internet, and physical access to the worst affected places all, at times, cut off. News outlets have relied on clips posted to social media by residents and those in touch with them. Yesterday, CNN broadcasted gut-wrenching aerial footage, shot by the “stormchaser” Brandon Clement, offering sweeping views of the devastation. But we still don’t know anything like the full scale of the damage. The death toll stands at seven, but will surely rise.

Another uncertainty for the press to grapple with? Dorian’s relationship to climate change. Michael Mann and Andrew E. Dessler, experts at Penn State and Texas A&M, respectively, write in The Guardian that we already know enough to say that climate change made Dorian worse. They concede, however, that it’s far too soon to be more specific than that, a caveat echoed by other reporters and scientists. (“There have been intense storms in the past,” Vecchi told the Times.) Linking individual weather events to climate change is always fraught. Contradictory criticism of Dorian coverage—groups on the left say the media ignored the climate-change link; outlets on the right say the media overplayed it—only adds to the confusion for readers.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Covering hurricanes is always hard; Dorian, it seems, has been unusually so. Up to now, the most helpful coverage has been grounded in facts we do know for sure: climate change is generally making hurricanes worse, climate change-denying politicians have left citizens vulnerable to hurricane damage, and so on. As we learn more details about the catastrophe in the Bahamas, we should center them, too. “Media,” Eric Holthaus, a meteorologist, pleaded last night, “We need 24hr coverage of the humanitarian emergency currently unfolding in the Bahamas.”

Below, more on Dorian, and climate change:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Malaysian sex-tape scandal poses a challenge for Muslim reporters

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.