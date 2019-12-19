Impeachment vote makes history, but right-wing circus continues

Everyone keeps on saying how historic it is to have an impeachment vote against a sitting US president. There’s no question it fits the technical definition, since it has only happened twice before, and Trump’s impeachment will undoubtedly go down in history. And yet, the vote in the House on Wednesday—much like everything else that has led up to this point—didn’t feel like history in the making, it felt like a circus sideshow. One in which the facts no longer matter, for one side of the debate at least; all that matters is to be seen waving the flag and supporting the “duly elected” president, dropping code words like Biden and Hillary Clinton, and muttering darkly about the “deep state” and a Ukrainian Crowdstrike server that doesn’t exist. There’s no such thing as a good-faith disagreement about the severity of certain actions by the president, it seems, just a wholesale denial of all the pertinent facts. The main approach seems to be to repeat untruths over and over in the hope that, if they don’t convince anyone, at least they will muddy the waters.

In this fictional universe—as represented in Trump’s unhinged six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi—there were no crimes or misdemeanors, just a “perfect” conversation with the Ukrainian president, no quid pro quo, etc. According to Playboy correspondent Brian Karem, a White House source said one theory inside the administration is that “Hillary Clinton lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump” (that one drew an animated reaction from Clinton). After spending most of the day tweeting about the upcoming vote, the president held a rally in Michigan, where he went through all his usual rhetorical gambits, including blaming the impeachment on Hillary (to chants of “Lock her up!”) and saying the Democrats were planning to impeach him before he even ran for the Republican nomination. Breitbart News had a story up calling the event a “raucous rally for the ages” before it had even started.

As Kevin Roose of the New York Times pointed out in a September article entitled “Brace yourself for the Internet impeachment,” previous impeachments were fairly sedate affairs. But thanks to 24-hour news channels, social-media networks that prioritize clickbait, and the weaponization of right-wing anger over a host of social and political issues, we—and especially Trump—now live in a stew of disinformation, some of it targeted for political gain, some to cash in on ad revenue, and some for what the denizens of 4chan and Reddit describe as “the lulz.” And all of those forces tend to coalesce around issues like the impeachment, like moths to a flame. As my colleague Jon Allsop put it recently, “an unusually clear story about Trump seems to have become murkier by the day… not because the central facts have been undercut, but because of the present, hellish nature of our information ecosystem.”

It doesn’t help that even some Democrats who support the impeachment vote see it as a somewhat Quixotic event, given the reception it will likely get in the Senate when it comes time to have a trial. Mitch McConnell has made it clear he is planning to co-ordinate what happens there with the president to make it as favorable as possible, including potentially shutting down any questioning of witnesses. Toward the end of Wednesday, there were reports that Democratic strategists were recommending to Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she postpone sending the impeachment to the Senate, so that the House could potentially force McConnell to implement a fair process, and/or add more evidence of bad behavior to the documents, in the hope that doing so might help sway some of the Republicans in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump critics console themselves with treats like a video clip of him before he became president, talking to Wolf Blitzer on CNN in 2008, praising Nancy Pelosi and arguing that George Bush should have been impeached.

The New York Times and Washington Post continued to cover the impeachment the way they would any normal historic news event, putting it in context and doing tick-tock reports on the process leading up to the actual votes in the House. But to what end? To provide a paper trail for archaeologists of the future? Post executive editor Marty Baron likes to say his paper is “not at war, we’re at work.” But how does that help if a significant proportion of the country—not to mention Congress—has no interest in your work, and in fact is quite prepared to believe the exact opposite?

A farce : Trump’s impeachment is set to turn into a farce, says the Financial Times. Holding a president to account is the US constitution’s ultimate remedy for a renegade executive, the paper writes in an editorial, but it has become obvious the Senate has no interest in holding an actual trial on the facts. “The system will not even make a pretence of weighing the evidence,” it says. “Mr Trump has all but been acquitted of abuses for which he is self-evidently guilty. The US mechanism of checks and balances will thus be left weaker at the end of the process than at the start.”

: Trump’s impeachment is set to turn into a farce, says the Financial Times. Holding a president to account is the US constitution’s ultimate remedy for a renegade executive, the paper writes in an editorial, but it has become obvious the Senate has no interest in holding an actual trial on the facts. “The system will not even make a pretence of weighing the evidence,” it says. “Mr Trump has all but been acquitted of abuses for which he is self-evidently guilty. The US mechanism of checks and balances will thus be left weaker at the end of the process than at the start.” Just like Jesus : Just when you thought Republicans’ defense of Donald Trump couldn’t get any more creative, Mother Jones writes that it did. In his House speech voting against the impeachment process, Republican Barry Loudermilk compared the president’s ordeal to that experienced by Jesus. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said on the floor of the House of Representatives during today’s impeachment debate. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

: Just when you thought Republicans’ defense of Donald Trump couldn’t get any more creative, Mother Jones writes that it did. In his House speech voting against the impeachment process, Republican Barry Loudermilk compared the president’s ordeal to that experienced by Jesus. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said on the floor of the House of Representatives during today’s impeachment debate. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.” Kabuki theater : Author and attorney David French writes in his newsletter that the impeachment process resembles Kabuki theater, the highly stylized Japanese theater format known for its elaborate costumes. Partisanship has grown so powerful that “Nixon would probably survive Watergate today,” he says. But he argues that the Democrats needed to impeach Trump anyway. “It will put a permanent, justified stain on this president’s historical record,” French writes. “And it will make the voters ask themselves, in 11 short months, “Do we really want to do this again?”

: Author and attorney David French writes in his newsletter that the impeachment process resembles Kabuki theater, the highly stylized Japanese theater format known for its elaborate costumes. Partisanship has grown so powerful that “Nixon would probably survive Watergate today,” he says. But he argues that the Democrats needed to impeach Trump anyway. “It will put a permanent, justified stain on this president’s historical record,” French writes. “And it will make the voters ask themselves, in 11 short months, “Do we really want to do this again?” A man alone: Justin Amash, a former Republican member of the House for Michigan, voted in favor of impeachment. He quit the party in July to declare himself an independent, in part because of his opposition to many Trump initiatives such as the border wall. Lauren Harris wrote for CJR about Amash’s journey from party man to independent, saying “Amash’s mulishness in a time of toeing party lines has put his star on the rise, but Michigan voters will have to decide whether a candidate increasingly famous for being an outsider is more or less worthy of receiving a vote.”

