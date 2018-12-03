In Bush coverage, the media finds another foil for Trump

Shortly before midnight on Friday, George H.W. Bush died at home in Houston. He was 94. Bush’s death set the stage for a weekend of tribute. Although some media coverage of America’s 41st president (mostly in left-leaning outlets) was harshly critical, the majority was glowing and nostalgic. In between, nuanced depictions of a complicated life got crowded out. The tenor of the news cycle felt much as it did in August following the death of John McCain.

As the news filtered through, many outlets published their obituaries of Bush. Obituaries are a strange art—most big news organizations write them in advance then keep them in cold storage, particularly when subjects are advanced in years and/or have a serious medical condition (Bush announced, in 2012, that he was living with vascular parkinsonism, a mobility-limiting disease). Political obituaries, in particular, can thus feel suspended in time—infusing the historical period they cover with the assumptions and values of when they were written. When finally published, obituaries are updated to mirror the mood of the day—setting a narrative around a dead public figure that subsequent coverage tends to reinforce.

ICYMI: Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In Bush’s case, that coverage has been dominated by favorable comparisons to President Trump. Bush’s death, much like McCain’s before him, became a metaphor for the death of civility in politics. A warm letter Bush wrote his successor, Bill Clinton, was held up as an artifact of bipartisan comity, as BuzzFeed’s Anne Helen Petersen noted in an insightful post. Many outlets highlighted Bush’s broad public popularity—both during his presidency and now—as an example of rare national consensus. And on cable news, in particular, commentators portrayed Bush as an honorable man who did politics the nice way. On CNN, Colin Powell, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff under Bush, summed up much coverage when he said, “Politics need not be mean and nasty, and he lived by that.”

Obituaries and the coverage leading off of them are news stories, not historical scholarship, so it’s understandable that they plug into current events. It is ironic, then, that the press glossed over Bush’s failures and flaws when so many of them track closely with recent developments in our politics. Just last month, Bush’s racist 1988 Willie Horton spot—the low point of two highly divisive presidential runs—was explicitly compared to a Trump campaign ad painting migrants as bloodthirsty criminals. Likewise, the Brett Kavanaugh saga re-upped Bush’s appointment of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court—Bush stuck with Thomas, as Trump stuck with Kavanaugh, despite credible allegations of sexual misconduct against his nominee. And Bush’s decision, as he prepared to leave office, to pardon defendants in the Iran–Contra scandal to shield himself from further investigation chimes, at least in some small way, with Trump’s reaction to the Mueller probe: just last week, Trump refused to rule out a pardon for Paul Manafort.

None of this is to diminish Bush’s many achievements, nor is it to say he was similar to Trump: he was not. But the focus on Bush’s comparatively civil style—to the exclusion of almost everything else—made much coverage of his death feel hagiographic. Even mild negativity was given a wide berth. Bizarrely, the AP said yesterday that it deleted a tweet and revised a story on Bush’s death “because the tweet and the opening of the story referenced his 1992 electoral defeat and omitted his WWII service.” (Its initial tweet had attracted right-wing ire online.)

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

As the cliche goes, journalism is the first rough draft of history. In a clear-eyed assessment for Politico on Saturday, historian David Greenberg wrote that in media coverage, “respect for the dead must coexist with respect for the historical record.” Over the weekend, many obituaries and follow-up stories missed the opportunity to judge Bush’s presidency by those standards, rather than the diminished stature of the White House’s current occupant.

Below, more on the life and death of George H.W. Bush:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Remembering John McCain and his relationship with the press

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.