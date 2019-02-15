Jeff Bezos’s bad week

Last week, Jeff Bezos stood up to a bully. It was Donald Trump’s tabloid protector: the National Enquirer, and its owner, American Media Inc. In a Medium post, Bezos made public a threat of extortion: the Enquirer had explicit photos of him, and demanded that he and a private investigator he hired tell the press that they “have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AMI’s coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces.” Bezos replied “no, thank you.” Commentators lined up to laud his bravery.

Bezos’s reputational high hasn’t lasted. Questions linger over the Enquirer’s political motives in the matter, yet the Bezos story has started to look more like traditional tabloid shlock. The Daily Beast reported, and others have since confirmed, that it was Michael Sanchez, the brother of Bezos’s lover, who leaked word of Bezos’s affair to the Enquirer, and that Bezos’s investigators knew this. (Sanchez is a Trump supporter and associate of Roger Stone and Carter Page, who have both been Trump advisers, but this hardly proves a grand conspiracy.) The Wall Street Journal reported on AMI’s connection to Saudi Arabia—a point mentioned in Bezos’s post—but its relevance to this case has not been made clear. Bezos, who hasn’t provided evidence of anything deeper here than a family drama, lost control of the narrative, and others have reshaped it. In a series of interviews, Sanchez told Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman that Bezos considered buying AMI to find out who its source was.

Yesterday, Bezos was hammered on a different front. Amazon, the company that made him a billionaire, announced that it was scrapping plans for new headquarters in Long Island City, Queens. The retreat was framed in many quarters as a clear defeat for Amazon at the hands of local politicians and activists who set the media agenda around the project the moment it was announced—loudly rebuking its likely effect on local housing and transit, the lavish incentives offered by New York State, and Amazon’s anti-union practices. Until yesterday, “Amazon had only ever fallen on its face this way once before, when it launched the Fire Phone,” CNN’s David Goldman writes. The New York HQ became “a public relations nightmare.”

The Amazon embarrassment narrative has not gone uncontested: some commentators have blamed opponents of the deal for killing potential jobs; Andrew Ross Sorkin, a business columnist at The New York Times, tweeted that criticism of Amazon’s state incentive package was financially illiterate (New York isn’t getting cash back, he pointed out). Whatever your stance, however, it’s inarguable that Amazon’s hunt for a second HQ has become a slow-moving PR trainwreck.

Should Amazon care? In November, David Streitfeld suggested in the Times that the public search had been a coup: major cities, in their scramble to outbid each other, showed exactly how much they were prepared to offer Amazon, providing “valuable data that it will no doubt use to expand.” Amazon’s statement on New York stressed that it still plans to grow in the city. But Bezos is probably at least miffed—as Louise Matsakis writes for Wired, the search “shone a light on a historically secretive process: how corporations have benefited enormously from taxpayer funds.”

The obsessive, aggressive interrogation of Bezos’s Enquirer claims over the past week has been welcome, and fun to watch. But it’s his business practices—and those of his peers—that deserve closer scrutiny. Let’s hope there’s enough local journalism left to cover the story.

Other notable stories:

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.