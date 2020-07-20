What John Lewis can teach the press

On Friday, John Lewis, the civil-rights icon and longtime Georgia Congressman, died. He was 80, and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He addressed the March on Washington, in 1963; had his skull fractured by state troopers on “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, in 1965; and served as chair of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee until his ouster by Stokely Carmichael, in 1966. Over the weekend, tributes to Lewis poured forth, including in the press. By the time of his death, Jelani Cobb wrote in the New Yorker, Lewis “had been bound so tightly and for so long to the mythos of the movement for democracy in America that it was difficult to separate him from it. For this reason, a friend who texted me ‘John Lewis is gone, what are we going to do now?’ was not only reacting to grief but expressing a real and common sentiment.”

As well as remembering struggles past, much coverage of Lewis linked his legacy to America’s current reckoning with race. The editorial board of the New York Times drew a grim parallel between Bloody Sunday and the much more recent killing of George Floyd, noting that both showed “the extent to which many people need visual evidence to grow outraged over injustice that is perpetrated all the time outside the camera’s eye.” There were references to Lewis’s final public appearance, in Washington, DC, last month, when he went to observe the huge “BLACK LIVES MATTER” mural on the street outside the White House. And there were invocations of the Voting Rights Act, which the Supreme Court gutted in 2013, and which Congressional Republicans have thus far declined to reinforce. (Over the weekend, many of the same Republicans hailed Lewis as a hero, and were criticized for doing so; Lewis “was too good a man to be praised by Mitch McConnell,” Cobb wrote.) As I’ve written previously, obituaries and other media memorializing must strike a delicate balance between the immediate context of a public figure’s death, and the nuances of their personal history. Often, overstating the former distorts or drowns out the latter. In Lewis’s case, the two requirements are inseparable.

ICYMI: Why did Matt Drudge turn on Donald Trump?

At this moment, perhaps more than any other, death is defining our media landscape—from the pandemic to the protests to, now, the loss of Lewis—and posing tough questions about our coverage, and the ways it falls short of adequately serving communities of color. Many journalists have called for moral clarity to be accepted as an organizing principle of our craft, eliciting pushback from some, more old-school voices who see a slippery slope from such calls to the abandonment of the pursuit of fact. Lewis’s life was a lesson in moral clarity. If his death teaches members of the press anything, it should be that such clarity does not demand a subjective free-for-all, but rather the understanding that democratic rights—the right of free association; the right to protest without being beaten by the police; the right to vote—are fundamental, and that fighting for them is not playing politics, but what is right.

Lewis reminds us, too, that the fight for these rights is the work of a lifetime, and not merely a function of sporadic tragedies and flare-ups. In many places, the protests that followed the recent killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others have not abated. They have continued to attract coverage from independent and citizen journalists, local outlets, and, sometimes, bigger outlets—but as Fabiola Cineas wrote for Vox last week, they no longer occupy a central place in the national conversation, and when we return to them, it’s often to spotlight unrepresentative instances of violence or conflict. The rhythms of the news cycle—on TV, in particular—are ephemeral, and prioritize novelty; they thus discriminate against the stories of long-term, peaceful movements with simple, consistent demands, and coverage of intractable social crises. To be of any use, morally clear coverage must be sustained.

As Gene Roberts and Hank Klibanoff note in their book, The Race Beat, during the civil-rights fight of the sixties, Lewis saw journalists as allies—“sympathetic referees” who added a layer of protection against racist brutality by showing up to document it. “If it hadn’t been for the media,” Lewis said, “the civil rights movement would have been like a bird without wings, a choir without a song.” But the media as a whole has not been a reliable ally of Lewis’s cause—particularly when it comes to our own structures of representation. In 1968, the Kerner Commission—which President Lyndon B. Johnson convened (then disowned) in response to unrest in major cities—concluded that the media’s overwhelming whiteness led it to miss the root causes of the unrest, and called for greater diversity in newsrooms. We have not fully delivered on that. As Cobb noted in CJR’s Fall 2018 magazine on race and journalism, “50 years after Kerner, we still see chronic underrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities in print and broadcast media.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

The lessons that Lewis’s life and death offer the press cannot fully be learned until that state of affairs is rectified. Over the weekend, Errin Haines, an editor at The 19th (who also wrote for CJR’s race issue), noted as much on Twitter. “Journalists pushing to make their newsrooms reflect America and for coverage that tells the most honest truth about this country are also causing good trouble,” Haines wrote, borrowing a favored refrain of Lewis’s—good trouble, necessary trouble—that echoed through coverage of his death. “Don’t report on John Lewis’ death without also asking how your institution is or isn’t confronting equality.”

Below, more on the death of John Lewis, and protests:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: The mystery of Tucker Carlson

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.