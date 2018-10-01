Kavanaugh aftermath dominates weekend coverage

“Our understanding of sexual violence against women and the trauma—the lifelong trauma that ensues—has not progressed since I covered the Anita Hill hearings 27 years ago,” Katie Couric told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday morning. The fallout from Thursday’s testimony of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh continued over the weekend, dominating coverage as confusion spread over the scope of an FBI investigation brought about by a last-minute compromise on Friday.

Comparisons to the Clarence Thomas hearings, prevalent in the run-up to Thursday, continued in the aftermath of the testimony. The New Yorker’s Doreen St. Felix argued that the spectacle entrenched the worst forces present in that 1991 event. “What took place on Thursday confirms that male indignation will be coddled, and the gospel of male success elevated,” she wrote after the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing ended. “It confirms that there is no fair arena for women’s speech. Mechanisms of accountability will be made irrelevant. Some people walked away from 1991 enraged. The next year was said to be the Year of the Woman. Our next year, like this one, will be the Year of the Man.”

For others, however, the trauma of the past week carries a silver lining. CBS’s John Dickerson called it “a week of anguish,” adding that there will be no winners once the denouement arrives. “And yet,” Dickerson continued. “Calls to sexual assault hotlines have increased 200 percent since Ford’s testimony. Senators on both sides and even President Trump deemed her credible. It is now the default in America that accusers must be treated seriously and respectfully. Now, only the willfully ignorant don’t know why women don’t report abuse. This means my daughter will live in a better world than her mother, who like thousands of others was inspired to explain why she didn’t report—a collective act that transformed what had been a wound into a walking stick. There is more anguish to come from this drama, but the culture has changed: a week of public anguish will mean less private anguish in the future.”

The decision by Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake to demand an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh means that the story will play out for at least another week. 60 Minutes premiered its 51st season with a joint interview of Senators Flake and Chris Coons (D-Delaware), who explained the story behind their last-minute discussions that led to Friday’s compromise. But before their segment reached airwaves, NBC reported that the scope of the investigation would be limited by the White House counsel’s office.

This week will see a scramble by news organizations to report out new details of the allegations against Kavanaugh. Leaks from the FBI’s investigation are likely to fuel speculation about the probe’s eventual outcome, and pressure on possible swing votes—Flake, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia—will focus attention on that handful of senators. All of that will take place against a backdrop of larger conversations about sexual assault, gender equality, and how far—if at all—we’ve advanced over the past 27 years.

Below, more on the weekend’s coverage of Ford, Kavanaugh, and what comes next.

#MeToo in DC: The Washington Post’s Ann Gerhart and Danielle Rindler look at the way the #MeToo movement has brought the swift downfall of many powerful federal officials over the past year.

Other notable stories:

