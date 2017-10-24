The media today: On Vegas, gun coverage, and media priorities

It’s been just over three weeks since the deadliest shooting in modern US history, but coverage of Las Vegas and gun violence in America seems to have quickly faded from the national conversation. After Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, and Orlando, as well as a daily drumbeat of less publicized shootings, have we simply become inured to the violence?

CNN’s Chris Cillizza notes that the interest in bump stocks—the modification that allowed Stephen Paddock to transform his rifles to simulate automatic fire—spiked shortly after the shooting, but has since dropped to pre-Vegas levels. That fading interest has been reflected in Washington, where The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports “efforts to pass even scaled-down gun-control legislation have effectively stalled.”

Part of the problem with media coverage, writes The Trace’s Ben Hallman in a piece for CJR, comes from journalists lack of knowledge about guns as physical objects. Citing examples from the past few weeks, Hallman says that “when journalists get the details wrong in their reporting….gun owners tune out.”

Hallman, whose nonprofit newsroom focuses on guns, also argues the national media gives mass-casualty events like Las Vegas outsized coverage: “The most pernicious challenge facing any outlet that covers gun violence, including The Trace, is one of emphasis: the blanket coverage of mass shootings, and underreporting on daily gun violence.” Though six of the 10 deadliest modern mass shootings happened during the past decade, these events actually do little to help us understand the scourge of gun violence in America. As Hallman writes, “In the seven days following the Las Vegas attack, at least 809 people were shot in the US, 247 of them fatally.”

Below, more on Las Vegas, gun coverage, and a uniquely American issue.

10 Minutes. 12 Gunfire Bursts. 30 Videos.: The video team at The New York Times has an incredible multimedia re-creation of what actually happened during the attack.

At least 2,500 shot since Vegas: Noting that Americans overwhelmingly favor strengthening gun laws, The Trace's Jennifer Mascia and Alex Yablon write "public sentiment is not the same as attention, and the latter seems to have faded since the carnage and terror in Las Vegas."

This is the NRA: This bizarre, dystopian video from the National Rifle Association somehow makes media organizations the enemy of America's future.

Visualizing gun deaths: FiveThirtyEight's "Gun Deaths in America" series from last year is one of the best I've seen in addressing the issue.

