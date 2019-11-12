In May, Jim Waterson, media editor at The Guardian, reported that Lionel Barber, the editor of the Financial Times, was on the way out, and that the search was on for his replacement. In the summer, when Amber A’Lee Frost, who was interviewing Barber for CJR, mentioned that he was retiring, Barber laughed and replied, “What are you talking about? As far as I’m concerned, I’m running the shop.” We now know for sure that he won’t be running the shop for much longer. This morning, the FT announced that Barber will step down early next year; his top deputy, Roula Khalaf, will succeed him, becoming the first female editor in the paper’s 131-year history.

Barber became editor in 2005, following stints as the paper’s Washington correspondent, Brussels bureau chief, news editor, and US managing editor. His tenure saw several significant shifts at the paper. In 2015, Nikkei, a Japanese media group, purchased it from the British publishing company Pearson; earlier this year, the FT relocated back to its old offices, in the heart of London’s financial district, following a 30-year absence and a major revamp. Barber has prioritized fixing a business model that he says was “broken” when he took over. Things seem to have worked out; in the spring, the FT hit the 1 million subscriber mark, with digital subscriptions comprising more than three quarters of its readership. At the time, Roy Greenslade, a British-media expert, wrote in The Guardian that the FT “was quicker than most to seize on a winning twin strategy: pioneering online innovation while building a global, as distinct from UK, news brand.” Under Barber’s editorship, the paper swelled its ranks of foreign correspondents, cutting against the sad industry trend of overseas retrenchment.

The paper has traditionally favored a business audience, but that’s far from the extent of its influence or readership. In CJR’s first print issue of 2019, Frost, who calls herself a “‘big S’ Socialist,” wrote that she regularly reads the FT, despite its neoliberal bent, and that she greatly prefers it to the New York Times. “By literally any measure, the Financial Times is just a better paper,” she wrote. “It covers the world as it is—a global battle not of ideas or values, but of economic and political interests”; nor does it “lose itself in the mire of myopic American culture wars.” Speaking with Frost later in the year, Barber concurred with her general assessment of its editorial orientation. “People have strong views. I mean people in the FT. But that doesn’t affect the news coverage,” he said. “We’ve tried not to be an echo chamber. And… we don’t have a party-political agenda.”

Despite this broad, global outlook, in recent years, Barber’s FT has been defined—to many of its British readers, at least—by Brexit, which was embraced by a thin majority of British voters in 2016, but has still not happened. The paper has led from the front in its hard-news coverage of Westminster and, particularly, of dynamics in Brussels, which have commonly been misunderstood and miscommunicated by more provincial elements of Britain’s press. Nonetheless, when it comes to Brexit, the culture war comes for us all. The paper’s opinion pages—which have long had a clear liberal slant—strongly backed Britain remaining in the European Union in 2016, and have criticized the Brexit project in no uncertain terms since then. Recently, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended Parliament, the editorial board furiously accused him of detonating “a bomb under the constitutional apparatus of the United Kingdom,” and called on Parliament to kick out the government; when a court ruled that Johnson’s move was unlawful, the paper hailed “a devastating indictment of the abuse of power.” At an editorial meeting this morning, Barber quipped, of his impending departure, “Everyone thought I was a remainer. Turns out I’m a leaver.”

Still, for all the unavoidable domestic politics, the world outside is clearly still a priority for the FT. Khalaf, Barber’s replacement, has a strong background in this department. (She has led international coverage and also brought it home: Barber told Frost that, during the Brexit referendum, Khalaf brought foreign correspondents over to the UK to cover Brexit from the ground; those reporters, Barber said, had a better sense of public opinion than the paper’s leadership.) Britain might be intent on isolating itself, but the FT, assuredly, is not.

Correction: A previous version of this article erroneously detailed staff anger at Barber’s remuneration, based on a misreading of an article by Roy Greenslade, in The Guardian. In fact, this pay dispute only concerned Ridding. The post has been updated.

