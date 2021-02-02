Myanmar’s embattled press faces a military coup

Yesterday—after a decade of democratic transition, five years of elected government, and several days of threats, apparent walkbacks, and rumors—Myanmar’s military executed a coup and returned to power. Myawaddy TV, a station owned by the military, announced that Min Aung Hlaing—the army’s commander in chief, who faces war-crimes allegations linked to the persecution of the country’s Muslim Rohingya population—would take power. (The announcement couched the coup as a constitutional “state of emergency,” justified by “terrible fraud” in November elections that returned the civilian National League for Democracy to power and handed a heavy defeat to the military’s proxy party, that will last for one year ahead of new elections.) Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s elected leader, has been detained and her whereabouts remain unclear; hundreds of elected lawmakers, meanwhile, have been placed under house arrest. The United Nations fears that the coup will lead to yet more devastating consequences for the Rohingya; more than three-quarters of a million Rohingya have already fled for neighboring Bangladesh, while around six hundred thousand remain in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, around one fifth of whom are effectively detained in camps.

As the military set the coup in motion, internet and telephone access became patchy; NetBlocks, a company that monitors web access globally, reported that connectivity dropped to half its normal level in the early hours of yesterday morning in a manner consistent with a “centrally ordered mechanism of disruption… progressing over time as operators comply.” Some regions were hit worse than others; as the day progressed, overall connectivity levels picked up. The state broadcaster MRTV went off air, citing “communication difficulties,” and international outlets including the BBC reportedly went dark, too. (The top story in yesterday’s Global New Light of Myanmar, a print newspaper owned by the government, was about agri-tourism and tidal irrigation; state media in neighboring China, meanwhile, referred to the coup as a “major cabinet reshuffle.”) According to the New York Times, some local journalists went into hiding, fearing reprisals for their past reporting. Earlier today, Cape Diamond, a journalist in Myanmar who has recently written for outlets including the Washington Post and Vice, reported via Twitter that journalists in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, had not yet been picked up by military officers and are “safe for now,” though they may be under surveillance.

Myanmar has a poor climate for press freedom. (Last year, it ranked one-hundred-and-thirty-ninth, out of one-hundred-and-eighty countries worldwide, on Reporters Without Borders’s press-freedom index.) In 2017, that climate came under a harsh global spotlight after Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two Reuters journalists who unearthed shocking details of state complicity in a massacre of Rohingya villagers in Rakhine state, were arrested on bogus charges. They were finally freed, in May 2019, as part of a broader prisoner amnesty; international media-watchers heralded their release as a positive development, which it was—but, as E. Tammy Kim pointed out a few months later in a piece for CJR, dozens more journalists in Myanmar continued to face arrests and prosecutions, including for coverage of the Rohingya. “One highly visible victory,” she wrote, “may have served to mask dozens of defeats.”

Kim told the story of Swe Win, a journalist who was charged with criminal defamation for sharing an accurate news story about a nationalist extremist on Facebook. Also in 2019, the military filed a similar complaint against Ye Ni, an editor at The Irrawaddy newspaper, after it reported that soldiers opened fire on a Rakhine township. In early 2020, the military went after Reuters again, in connection with fresh reporting on deaths in Rakhine; meanwhile, Ko Nay Lin, the editor of the Voice of Myanmar, and Khaing Mrat Kyaw, the editor of Narinjara News, were both hit with terrorism charges after publishing interviews with representatives of a proscribed group. In April last year, Myanmar’s communications ministry ordered internet providers to block hundreds of websites; sixty-seven of them, including the Voice of Myanmar, were accused of spreading “fake news.” In May, Zaw Ye Htet, editor of the Dae Pyaw news agency, was sentenced to two years in prison for reporting a coronavirus death in Karen state. Just last month, the military filed libel cases against Ne Win San and Ma Hnin Nwe, of the Development Media Group, for reporting on the disappearance of rice supplies from a Rakhine village.

While the military bears great responsibility for Myanmar’s press climate, so, too, does Suu Kyi, the deposed civilian leader. Local journalists and observers told Kim that press freedom has gotten substantially worse since Suu Kyi was voted into office in 2016, replacing an interim government, established in 2010, that was not democratic but did allow for growth in the independent media sector. It wasn’t clear, Kim wrote, whether it was the military or Suu Kyi who drove the prosecutions of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, in particular, and the persecution of the Rohingya, in general—a pair of “chilling unknowns” that “spooked everyone in Myanmar’s press.” Swe Win told Kim that, in his view, the army drove the prosecutions and Suu Kyi went along with them, part of her broader, tricky obligation to balance civilian and military power within the government—but the Times reported that Suu Kyi was actually the “biggest obstacle” to the Reuters journalists’ release, and many observers have accused her of relishing, and not merely tolerating, the Rohingya crackdown. Suu Kyi remains popular domestically, but her once-saintly international reputation has cratered. As Hannah Beech, of the Times, wrote yesterday following Suu Kyi’s deposition, she has come to represent “two entirely different archetypes to two different audiences, domestic and foreign.” She “rebuffed international critics by claiming she was not a human-rights activist but rather a politician,” Phil Robertson, of Human Rights Watch, told Beech. “But the sad part is she hasn’t been very good at either.”

Myanmar’s politics defy the easy, Manichean categorizations that have marked so much Western coverage of foreign dictatorships and backsliding democracies—not least in the pre-2016 case of Suu Kyi and Myanmar. The coup, clearly, is an immensely troubling development, and there’s still a lot we don’t know about how it will play out. “Everyone here is in a state of perpetual uncertainty,” Aye Min Thant, formerly of Reuters, tweeted earlier. “No one knows anything for sure, and there are intentional efforts to foster this environment.” Yesterday, a friend of Kim’s in Yangon messaged her with an update. “We’re okay,” the friend said, “but it’s back to life under the junta.”

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.