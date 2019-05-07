Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are free

This morning, in Myanmar, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two Reuters reporters jailed because of their journalism, walked out of a prison in Yangon after 511 days inside. Reporters and photographers formed a scrum around the pair. Wa Lone thanked people—both inside the prison and around the world—who had wished for their release. “I’m really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues,” Wa Lone said. Shortly afterward, both he and Kyaw Soe Oo were reunited with their partners and young children. Reuters captured the moment on video.

The moment when @Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walked free outside Myanmar's Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon. More here: https://t.co/0VMLYTaz9n pic.twitter.com/agPYwhIlCp — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 7, 2019

Two weeks ago, none of this seemed very likely. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo—who had been reporting on state complicity in the massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state—were arrested in December 2017 and charged with violating the Official Secrets Act, for possessing documents that a police officer had just handed to them. During their trial, the reporters said they hadn’t had time to read the documents before their arrest; a prosecution witness, meanwhile, conceded the documents weren’t “secret” at all. Nonetheless, in September, a court convicted Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and sentenced them to seven years in prison. Their first appeal was rejected in January. On April 23, Myanmar’s Supreme Court also turned them down. The verdict appeared decisive, but the reporters’ families, and Reuters’s legal team, made clear they would not be giving up. Today, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were freed, alongside 6,518 other prisoners, after Win Myint, Myanmar’s president, ordered a mass amnesty—the latest in a wave of pardons that has become customary during Myanmar’s New Year period.

Reuters deserves enormous credit for its tireless advocacy on behalf of its reporters. “We are enormously pleased that Myanmar has released our courageous reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo,” Stephen J. Adler, Reuters editor in chief, said. (Adler chairs CJR’s Board of Overseers.) “Since their arrests 511 days ago, they have become symbols of the importance of press freedom around the world. We welcome their return.” Ara Darzi, a British surgeon who also worked to secure the journalists’ release, said Reuters had been involved in discussions around the presidential pardon, alongside representatives of other governments and the United Nations. Earlier today, the UN described the pardon as a sign that Myanmar’s government is committed to continuing the country’s flagging transition to democracy.

As Richard Horsey, a political analyst based in Myanmar, told Australia’s ABC, the pardon is a “good-news data point on press freedom” in the country; the official “mood music,” he said, had suggested it was not likely to be granted. Nonetheless, “there are many other worrying indications about press freedom in Myanmar,” Horsey says. “The situation is much, much better than it was 10 years ago, but from a high-water mark there are signs that press freedoms are being eroded.” According to Human Rights Watch, at least 43 journalists have been arrested in Myanmar since a pro-democracy party entered government in 2016. Phil Robertson, HRW’s deputy Asia director, tweeted earlier that “literally dozens” of them still face baseless criminal charges.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo should never have required a “pardon” because they never did anything wrong. We should keep their disgraceful treatment front of mind, and take it as fresh impetus to shine a light on Myanmar’s recent authoritarian maneuvers; the deeply disappointing conduct of Aung San Suu Kyi, the previously legendary pro-democracy campaigner, in facilitating them; and the continued plight of the country’s persecuted Rohingya minority.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, along with colleagues Simon Lewis and Antoni Slodkowski, were first to report admissions of culpability from security-service insiders over their treatment of the Rohingya—work for which they were recently awarded a Pulitzer Prize. It is a great thing for journalism that the two reporters can now return to the beat. “I can’t wait to go to my newsroom now,” Wa Lone told assembled media outside the prison today. “I am a journalist. I am going to continue.”

“The world must not turn away”: Last month, three senior UN officials visited a refugee camp in Bangladesh that’s home to more than 630,000 displaced Rohingya. With monsoon season approaching, the officials appealed to the world to remember the Rohingya. Writing in Foreign Policy, however, Azeem Ibrahim, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Policy in Washington, accused the UN of trying to wash its hands of the refugees by supporting Bangladesh’s plans to resettle some of them on a “doomed island.” Meanwhile, in Myanmar, The Guardian’s Francesca Morano visited the camps where the government is holding members of the Rohingya. Authorities have pledged to close the camps, but Morano reports that the Rohingya will not be allowed to go home.

In September, shortly after Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted, Jacob Goldberg reported for CJR on Myanmar journalists’ efforts to protect themselves against similar retribution. Other reporters in the country, however, took the government’s side over that of the Rohingya. Last March, Joshua Carroll tracked that phenomenon for CJR. Also going free: Some rare good journalism news from Turkey, too. Yesterday, a court overturned a prison sentence handed to Pelin Ünker, whose reporting on ICIJ’s Paradise Papers investigation led to a defamation conviction. (The court did uphold a fine, however.) Turkey remains the world’s foremost jailer of journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists has a full database of imprisoned reporters here.



Other notable stories:

