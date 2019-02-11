Top Democrats face tough scrutiny

Ralph Northam. Justin Fairfax. Amy Klobuchar. Elizabeth Warren. For the first time in the Trump presidency, multiple senior Democrats are facing sustained bouts of negative coverage all at the same time. The context for this coverage has ranged from the extraordinary (the crisis in governance in Virginia) to the routine (the early phases of presidential primary season), while its subject matter has spanned the extremely serious and the relatively trivial. Taken together, however, it has lent a markedly different tenor to a news cycle that has, since 2016, been saturated by scandals involving Donald Trump.

Eleven days after Big League Politics, a pro-Trump website, dug up a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page, Northam, Virginia’s governor, continues to draw close media scrutiny as he clings to office. In detailed features published over the weekend, both The New York Times and The Washington Post scoured Northam’s rural upbringing for clues as to how he views race, in general, and blackface, in particular. Interviewers, meanwhile, elicited yet more dubious soundbites from the governor. His admission to the Post’s Gregory S. Schneider that “things that I did back in medical school and in San Antonio were insensitive” was curious given Northam’s denial, last weekend, that he was pictured in the racist yearbook photo (his spokesperson later claimed that Northam “misspoke” and had only intended to refer to his residency in San Antonio, where he “darkened [his] face” for a Michael Jackson dance contest). And a preview clip from Gayle King’s interview with Northam, which aired on CBS this morning, circulated widely. “The first indentured servants from Africa” landed in Virginia 400 years ago, Northam said. King interjected: “Also known as slavery.”

Reporting has kept an aggressive pace, too, around Fairfax, Virginia’s lieutenant governor who is now facing two separate allegations of sexual misconduct. Big League Politics was at the origin of this story, too, but it spread quickly through the mainstream press early last week, before Vanessa Tyson, on Wednesday, and Meredith Watson, on Friday, came forward with public statements respectively alleging assault and rape. Diligent reporting has followed these claims, which Fairfax strongly denies: according to the Times’s Stephanie Saul and Sheryl Gay Stolberg, for example, interviews and documentation show both Tyson and Watson recalled similar details in private exchanges going back several years. Yesterday, political journalists revealed that Fairfax could face impeachment proceedings in the Virginia House—one day after the Times reported Democrats’ concerns about impeaching Fairfax, who is black, while white senior officials who admitted they wore blackface retain their posts.

Away from Virginia, negative stories weighed on two Democratic presidential rollouts this weekend, albeit with a much lesser gravity. In the middle of last week, HuffPost’s Molly Redden and Amanda Terkel reported that at least three people pulled out of the running to manage Klobuchar’s nascent bid due to the Minnesota senator’s past mistreatment of her staff. Former employees told Redden and Terkel that Klobuchar is “habitually demeaning and prone to bursts of cruelty,” which, according to a subsequent story by BuzzFeed’s Molly Hensley-Clancy, have included hurling papers and objects, and berating staffers’ work in all-caps, early-morning emails. While stories about Klobuchar’s campaign launch yesterday mostly mentioned the allegations, however, few led with them, choosing, instead, to focus on her speech’s setting in the middle of a snowstorm. And some observers reacted poorly to HuffPost and BuzzFeed’s reporting, arguing that powerful men rarely face such questioning over their managerial style.

Warren, for her part, merely formalized her presidential ambitions on Saturday—her intentions had been obvious since she took the first steps toward a candidacy on New Year’s Eve, becoming the first Democratic heavyweight to dip a toe in the race. As was true back then, Warren’s widely panned decision, last October, to release a DNA test confirming her Native American heritage haunted coverage of her launch over the weekend. That was partly a response to new reporting: the Post wrote last week that Warren had identified as “American Indian” on her registration card for the Texas Bar. But it was Trump, as is so often the case, who rocketed the DNA test story up the news cycle on Saturday night: in a widely covered tweet, he repeated his “Pocahontas” nickname for Warren, then made an apparent reference to the Trail of Tears. Several outlets also ran stories on comments by Liz Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, after she called Warren a “laughingstock” on CNN.

The crisis in Virginia, of course, has little substantively in common with the trials and tribulations of the campaign trail. It’s at least noteworthy, however, that Democratic travails have driven the news cycle through the last week or so. Virginia has merited—and has seen—sustained, critical coverage. On the presidential front, however, reporters are clearly still working out which “scandals” deserve weight, and how much weight they deserve. In particular, the continued prominence of Warren’s DNA test—and media chasing after Trump’s tweets about it—does not bode well.

“Senator Bernie Sanders would begin a 2020 presidential bid with 2.1 million online donors, a massive lead among low-dollar contributors that is roughly equivalent to the donor base of all the other Democratic hopefuls combined,” the Times’s Shane Goldmacher, Lisa Lerer and Rachel Shorey report. “Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who narrowly lost a Senate race last year, is also poised to be a fund-raising phenom if he runs for president.” “Trash clichés”: Writing for CJR in January, Todd Gitlin took issue with early coverage of Warren’s bid. “Her timing, her tactical acumen, or lack of it, were the journalistic obsession,” he wrote.

Writing for CJR in January, Todd Gitlin took issue with early coverage of Warren’s bid. “Her timing, her tactical acumen, or lack of it, were the journalistic obsession,” he wrote. On the policy front: Away from the presidential race, WNYC’s On The Media podcast assessed the messaging around the Green New Deal, the radical climate agenda touted by progressive Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



