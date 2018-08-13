Omarosa and the challenge of the unreliable narrator

How much should readers trust a juicy look at the inner workings of the Trump White House by an author with unprecedented access but a history of stretching the truth? Omarosa Manigault Newman is offering journalists and members of the public who dealt with this question around Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury another chance to wrestle with the thorny issue.

Wolff, of course, brought several more helpings of credibility to the table than the former Apprentice contestant turned presidential aide who defended Donald Trump for years, right up until she signed her book deal. That book—Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House—is out Tuesday from Gallery Books. CNN’s Kevin Liptak snagged an early copy, and writes that Manigault Newman portrays Trump as “a mentally waning, racist and lewd, charismatic but emotionally abusive, man overseeing a conniving cast of aides and family members whose varied goals rarely include the betterment of the nation.”

Though Manigault Newman is an unreliable narrator (George Conway and Frank Luntz have already denied statements she attributes to them), she does have evidence to back up at least some of her claims, having secretly recorded conversations in the White House with Trump and others. On Sunday’s Meet the Press, she shared one of those tapes with Chuck Todd, playing a recording of chief of staff John Kelly dismissing her from the White House. She also made several unverified claims during the interview, including that she has heard a tape of Trump using the n-word during filming of The Apprentice.

Noting that Manigault Newman has known Trump for years, The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb writes, that “her realization about Trump’s [racial] outlook appears to have emerged at some point during her book deal. That’s not a gradual awakening, it’s a glacial, self-interested one.” Cobb’s observation gets to the heart of the trouble with reporting on Manigault Newman’s words: she has long been nakedly self-interested and willing to lie for personal gain. After years of covering for Trump, she now wants the public to believe that she has seen the light and is ready to tell the truth.

The questions for journalists covering the claims in Unhinged center around credibility. It’s difficult to ignore the accounts of a woman who has spent so much time close to President Trump, but it’s also tough to trust someone with Manigault Newman’s history who, in her own words, admits, “I was complicit with this White House deceiving this nation.” So as Manigault Newman’s publicity tour rolls on, the question she will, and should, continuously face when making a claim is simple: Does she have tape to back it up?

Below, more on the Omarosa show.

A lack of representation: Interviewing Kellyanne Conway on ABC’s This Week, Jon Karl noted that Omarosa was the most prominent high-level African-American in the West Wing. He asked Conway who that person is now. She did not have an answer.

Politico's Annie Karni and Eliana Johnson write that "hell hath no fury like Omarosa scorned."

Asked Saturday if he felt betrayed by Manigault Newman's turn, the president responded, " She's a lowlife."

WaPo's Josh Dawsey neatly sums up the challenge for Trump staff trying to discredit Manigault Newman. "'How could you trust a word she says?' one White House official asked me today. 'Why did she make $180,000 a year, have among the highest titles in the government and attend senior staff meetings and visit the Oval?' I replied."

Dawsey reported Friday on Maingault Newman's claim that she was offered $15,000 per month by the Trump campaign to refrain from any disparaging remarks about her time in the White House. The Post has a copy of the document she said she was offered.

Despite an onslaught of media attention in the midst of a slow week, Unhinged has yet to crack Amazon's top 10. As of this morning, it sits at #27 among books on the site.

Other notable stories

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.