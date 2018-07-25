Weaponizing hypocrisy, in Russia and beyond

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose government oversees the country’s omnipresent state news services—Tass, RT, and Sputnik—claims to be cracking down on fake news online.

A new bill, which has passed one of three votes in the Russian parliament, would compel social media companies to remove material deemed erroneous, under penalty of an $800,000 fine. According to The New York Times, which first reported the news, the bill’s co-sponsor, Sergei Boyarsky, cited social media posts that reported a much higher death toll than the government’s own tally at a fire in Siberia that engulfed a shopping mall in March and killed at least 64, including dozens of children, even by official estimates. Accusations that the government lowballed the grisly figure to save face have persisted.

It’s the latest “I know you are, but what am I” announcement from the Russian Federation, which peddled falsehoods to the American public via social and traditional media organizations during the 2016 election, according to reliable researchers and the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Last week, after the DOJ announced the indictment of a dozen of the nation’s GRU security service officers implicated in the hacks, Russia responded by demanding to question hedge fund manager and outspoken Putin critic William Browder, the driving force behind an international sanctions law called the Magnitsky Act, and former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. Many interpreted the requests as an obviously absurd reply intended to indicate that Russia didn’t take seriously the US demand to question currently serving Russian military officers. But the White House said it would consider turning over McFaul and Browder, shocking the diplomatic corps.

Inconsistent Twitter treatment: Stephanie Saul, a New York Times reporter who uncovered a Virginia GOP candidate’s ties to white supremacist groups, left a note requesting an interview with her phone number on it at the house of Brian Landrum, an aide to Senate hopeful Corey Stewart. The phone number was soon all over the trollosphere. Landrum claimed without evidence that Saul had broken into his home—Saul said a houseguest answered the door and she didn’t go inside—and far-right site Big League Politics, founded by former Breitbart staffers, acquired the note and published it. Twitter, which suspended news site Splinter over a story it published containing Trump advisor Stephen Miller’s phone number, along with every user who posted a link to the piece, did no such favor for Saul.

Longreads profiles recently retired book critic Michiko Kakutani, and her new book . Kakutani writes in the book, “The postmodern argument that all truths are partial (and a function of one’s perspective) led to the related argument that there are many legitimate ways to understand or represent an event… It’s also been exploited by those who want to make the case for offensive or debunked theories, or who want to equate things that cannot be equated.” A dangerous world for reporters: BuzzFeed investigative reporter Jason Leopold attracted a swarm of right-wing twitter trolls for a racist and anti-gay tweet posted when his account was hacked in 2010. Tweets sent by someone who had maliciously gained access to his account were resurfaced and tweeted threateningly at Leopold and his employer, in some cases using the same derogatory language directed at Leopold. BuzzFeed News’s director of communications, Matt Mittenthal, said the company hadn’t received any complaints from readers about Leopold. Mittenthal told CJR he was “glad to see that, despite the best efforts of some trolls, no one actually fell for this obvious hoax.”

Correction: An earlier version said that L’Italien appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday. She appeared on Fox & Friends First on Monday; Brian Landrum, not Corey Stewart, accused Stephanie Saul of breaking into his house.



Sam Thielman is the Tow editor at Columbia Journalism Review.