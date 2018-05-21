The inevitable cycle of school shooting coverage

Three days after another mass school shooting, the familiar pattern of coverage continues to play out. The 10 people killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas have been added to a growing list of students and teachers gunned down in places of education. Aerial images of teenagers streaming across playing fields and parking lots have rolled across news broadcasts. Calls for gun control or “hardening” of school buildings have come from politicians and activists on opposite sides of the aisle. We know the drill, and will be ready when it happens again.

“The heartbreaking thing about the images—one heartbreaking thing among many—is the precision. The cooperation. The orderliness,” writes New York Times television critic James Poniewozik. “What you are watching, this frightened, exhausted procession, is school now. It is what your children are taught. Lockdown drills, active shooter drills. It’s a procedure they have learned, and what you are seeing is a kind of horrible field trip, a deadly exam.”

From archives: NYT reporter’s thought about media coverage of mass shootings goes viral

The most indelible footage from Friday’s shooting was a widely shared interview of 17-year-old Santa Fe High student Paige Curry, conducted by local station ABC-13. Reporter Foti Kallergis asks Curry if there was a part of her that didn’t believe what she was experiencing was real, if she couldn’t believe it was happening at her school. With downcast eyes and a quavering voice, she responded, “No, there wasn’t.” When Kallergis followed up, Curry explained, “It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too.”

After Friday’s tragedy, the intense, celebratory coverage of Saturday morning’s royal wedding struck a jarring note, raising questions of whether this mass shooting would pass quickly from the national conscious. We shouldn’t expect a repetition of the impassioned anti-gun advocacy that emerged after February’s mass killing in Parkland, Florida, report The New York Times’s Manny Fernandez, Jack Healy, and Dave Montgomery. “There is little indication of anything similar [to the Parkland reaction] in Texas, a place where guns are hard-wired into the state’s psyche,” they write.

With their coordinated activism and media-savvy approach, the Parkland students seemed to usher in a new era of school shooting coverage. But that appears to have been the exception. Three months later, in the wake of another mass tragedy, we find that the coverage cycle is largely unchanged.

A familiar scramble: Variety’s Cynthia Littleton writes that national news departments were stretched thin on Friday, with resources already tied up in preparation for the royal wedding, but that “the increase in the number of mass shootings has resulted in a kind of template for covering such a horrifying tragedy.”

The Onion once again had cause to publish its headline, “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.” Pamela Colloff linked to the story, writing: “In all seriousness, I wish the Pulitzer board would recognize The Onion in some way for posting this story every single time a mass shooting occurs. This is writing with moral purpose.” Lives cut short: “One student was busy planning for his 17th birthday party. Another, an exchange student from Pakistan, was preparing for her return home, asking that her mother cook her favorite dinner. Others had ordinary teenage plans ahead—for Xbox and tennis games, for bickering with siblings, for a new bedroom.” The New York Times’s Julie Bosman and Jess Bidgood tell the stories of those killed.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.