The Media Today: Better than an advice column

I’ve got a confession: I love advice columns. Like a lot. As a young lass, I penned letters to Dear Abby, though she never got back to me. In high school, I flipped through the pages of Seventeen magazine and CosmoGirl for any advice they might offer this socially awkward teen. And, today, Dear Sugars, Ask Polly, and Dear Prudence are all part of my regular media diet (as were the philosophical musings of Andrew W.K. in his one-time advice column for the Village Voice).
We could all use some guidance, but sometimes we don’t want it from our friends, parents, and therapists. And so we turn to the internet. Some to Yahoo Answers, Quora, and Reddit (beware the trolls!), others to advice columns now accessible with a few clicks. It’s a medium with enduring appeal. Back in the late 17th century, a British periodical called The Athenian Mercury started what would become the modern advice column. A sample question at the time? “Is it proper for women to be learned?” The “advice” looks wildly different today, but the premise remains the same: Readers send questions, and columnists respond.
At CJR, we decided to put a twist on the advice column. Instead of readers sending in questions, though, we kept it simple. We reached out to an array of prominent journalists, from veterans and legends (Margaret Sullivan! Gay Talese!) to up-and-comers (Wesley Lowery! Jen Sabella!) We asked them all the same question: What’s the best advice on reporting you’ve ever received?
The answers run the gamut. Lowery, a national reporter at The Washington Post, says making lists has become his obsession. One of his first editors told him “that he wanted me, at all times, to be thinking of story ideas and writing them down.” Now covering ISIS, New York Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi decided to start small after connecting with an editor at The Boston Globe. He told her to get a job at a small newspaper with a boring beat: “You’re going to make a lot of mistakes, and it’s best you make them at a small paper.” A former New York Times reporter told Jaweed Kaleem of The Los Angeles Times a simple piece of advice: “Write every story as if it is for page one.” And ProPublica’s T. Christian Miller says he got crucial tip from legendary journalist Terry McGarry: “This can be an honorable profession—if you’re an honorable person.” More on advice columns and journalism below.
