Time has finally found a buyer. The 95-year-old magazine will be purchased by Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne. Meredith Corp., which acquired all of Time Inc. less than a year ago, will get $190 million for the iconic title.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg broke the news Sunday, reporting that the Benioffs are optimistic about the brand’s future, but noting that “the couple will be taking over a publication whose business has been hammered from ongoing declines in print advertising and newsstand sales.” The Benioffs are purchasing Time as individuals, meaning that it will have no connection to Salesforce.

By entering the media space, the Benioffs become the latest tech entrepreneurs to join a club of billionaire media moguls. That group includes Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post; Patrick Soon-Shiong, who recently purchased the Los Angeles Times; and Laurene Powell Jobs, whose Emerson Collective owns a controlling stake in The Atlantic. Like those owners, Marc Benioff is promising a hands-off approach, casting himself and his wife as “stewards” of the publication. “The power of Time has always been in its unique storytelling of the people & issues that affect us all & connect us all. A treasure trove of our history & culture. We have deep respect for their organization & honored to be stewards of this iconic brand,” he tweeted Sunday evening.

RELATED: Who killed Time Inc.?

Time Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal will remain at his position, and he told staff that the Benioffs are challenging the magazine’s leadership to focus on the future. “One of the first challenges Marc and Lynne gave us is to think big, really big,” Felsenthal wrote in a memo. “Beyond the five-year plan, what will TIME look like in 2040? What will it mean to people decades from now?”

The iconic, red-bordered cover of Time has long been valuable media real estate, but the magazine has suffered from the same pressures that the rest of the news industry faces. Despite a growing online audience, print circulation has dropped precipitously—it was 2.3 million in June, down from 3 million at the same point a year previously, Trachtenberg noted.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

With Time finding a new home, the focus for media business watchers turns to the other titles Meredith is hoping to sell. Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated are all former Time Inc. brands that the Iowa-based Meredith has been trying to unload since it bought the stable of magazines last year. Benioff had been rumored to be interested in Fortune and Money, and Recode’s Peter Kafka writes that, with his name off the board, “it gets harder to imagine a billionaire/white knight scenario for any of the remaining properties.”

Below, more on Time, Meredith, and the future of some iconic magazines.

Benioff primer: The New York Times’s Amy Chozick and David Gelles call Marc Benioff, “an impassioned and eccentric billionaire, even by Silicon Valley standards.” They write that he does not expect Time to reflect “his own social or political views, which he is not shy about sharing.”

The New York Times’s Amy Chozick and David Gelles call Marc Benioff, “an impassioned and eccentric billionaire, even by Silicon Valley standards.” They write that he does not expect Time to reflect “his own social or political views, which he is not shy about sharing.” Hope from a past editor: “Here’s to the new owners being enlightened custodians of a great American and global brand whose voice still matters,” tweeted former Time managing editor Richard Stengel.

“Here’s to the new owners being enlightened custodians of a great American and global brand whose voice still matters,” tweeted former Time managing editor Richard Stengel. Does anybody want SI?: Meredith claims that it is close to selling Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated, but concrete names of prospective buyers are hard to come by. In July, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was floated as a possible buyer of Sports Illustrated. Earlier this year Michael MacCambridge lamented the “past and perilous future of Sports Illustrated” for The Ringer.

Meredith claims that it is close to selling Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated, but concrete names of prospective buyers are hard to come by. In July, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was floated as a possible buyer of Sports Illustrated. Earlier this year Michael MacCambridge lamented the “past and perilous future of Sports Illustrated” for The Ringer. Meredith moves: Last week, Meredith cut 200 jobs and combined two of its cooking titles.

Other notable stories:

ICYMI: The devil’s bargain in Bob Woodward’s Fear

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.