The media today: Covering Trump’s toughest day

Halloween dawns with a scary amount of news to sift through. Executives from Facebook, Google, and Twitter are expected to be grilled by lawmakers this week over foreign election interference on their platforms. The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to spread. The president is expected to name his pick for new chair of the Federal Reserve before departing on a 12-day trip to Asia on Friday. But all of that has been overshadowed by the opening salvos from special counsel Robert Mueller, who yesterday brought charges against three Trump campaign officials in his expansive probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Monday morning began with the news that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime business partner Rick Gates had been indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering and “conspiracy against the United States.” Soon after the charges were announced, the president took to Twitter, writing, “This is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign…Also, there is NO COLLUSION!” But whatever hopes the White House may have had for passing off any charges as unrelated to 2016 were dashed minutes later, when it was revealed that campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had been arrested in July and pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI when asked about his contact with Russian officials. The president hasn’t tweeted since.

Coverage of Mueller’s moves dominated print and television reporting throughout the day. I was focused on checking in with Fox (more on that later), but CNN’s Brian Stelter notes that legal analysts Jeffrey Toobin and Ari Melber had exhaustive days on CNN and MSNBC, respectively. By evening, The Washington Post was posting a story about the mood inside the White House based on interviews with 20 sources that included quotes like, “The walls are closing in….Everyone is freaking out.”

Meanwhile, on Fox News, a different story was playing out. “The media has been lying to you all day and all weekend long,” Sean Hannity said in his opening monologue. Pivoting hard enough to make an NBA center proud, Hannity quickly glossed over Manafort, Gates, and Papadopoulos to focus on the “real Russia scandal,” which—you’re not going to believe this—involves Hillary Clinton. Hannity was the most out of touch with reality, but his approach was echoed by fellow Fox News primetime hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

While much has been said about the divergent media universes operating in America, the hard news surrounding Mueller’s investigation is impossible for even the most hard-line, pro-Trump outlets to ignore. Attempts to spin, or to rope Hillary Clinton into the narrative, will continue, but with more charges expected, the story isn’t going away.

Below, more Mueller, Trump, Russia, and a chaotic, newsy Monday.

Other notable stories

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.