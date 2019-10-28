The repetitions in Trump’s al-Baghdadi announcement

On Saturday night, President Trump announced, via Twitter, that “Something very big has just happened!” The “something very big” was actually something very big—the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, who reportedly blew himself up after US forces cornered him in Syria—but Trump’s tweet was less redolent of a high-stakes mission than (as the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey put it) “a ‘sweeps week’-like promo for a TV show.” Essentially, the tweet was a promo: according to Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman, of the New York Times, Trump aides convinced him to save the big reveal for the following morning, so as to offer a stronger hook for the Sunday shows; Trump later said he tweeted a teaser to ensure journalists would clear their schedules of golf and tennis. Yesterday morning, Trump confirmed al-Baghdadi’s demise at a brief news conference that turned into a 40-minute question-and-answer session with journalists. It was—as the reliable Trump-era cliché goes—a Made-For-TV Moment, and news outlets and their reporters didn’t hesitate to describe it as such.

The presser itself was a cliché—a check-box exercise in Trumpism and the art of making a big story about oneself. The whole thing was a (strategically and morally questionable) break with precedent; presidents do not typically offer unfiltered accountings of sensitive military operations right after they happen. Beyond that, we saw falsehoods (“Nobody ever heard of Osama bin Laden until really the World Trade Center,” apart from Trump, who totally saw him coming); gruesome details—that quite possibly were also falsehoods—rendered in dark, violent language (al-Baghdadi “died like a dog, he died like a coward, he was whimpering, screaming and crying”); screwball turns of phrase (“Our canine, I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog, was injured and brought back”); and braggadocio (“Bin Laden was a big thing, but this is the biggest there is”; “They [ISIS] use the internet better than almost anybody in the world, perhaps other than Donald Trump”).

Some press reaction felt clichéd, too. We wondered aloud what al-Baghdadi’s death might mean for Trump politically, in terms of the 2020 horse race, and possible respite from impeachment. NBC wrote, in an analysis piece, that Trump “needed a win and he got one”; Peter Bergen, national security analyst for CNN, said the president “can certainly take a victory lap.” The word “credit” echoed in the mouths of politicians and commentators, and in Trump’s own, old complaints about President Barack Obama—in 2012, Trump said people should stop congratulating Obama for the death of Osama bin Laden, and instead thank the military. On CNN, Jake Tapper raised that missive with Mark Esper, the defense secretary: “Do commanders in chief deserve credit for the actions of our brave men and women in service, in uniform?” Tapper asked. (Esper demurred.) Predictably, the credit debate fueled a Trumpian grievance loop. At his presser, the president suggested journalists don’t give him his due, then praised One America News Network, probably the most reliable of his media boosters. On Twitter, Tim Murtaugh, director of comms for Trump’s reelection campaign, complained repeatedly about the press. “Today is a great day,” he said. “It’s okay to be happy about it, folks.”

Amid all this, the substance of what was, undoubtedly, an important day got a bit lost, or at least a bit diluted: “I think we should be focusing on the death of the head of ISIS, instead of the back half of Trump’s (admittedly bizarre) presser,” Noah Shachtman, editor in chief of the Daily Beast, complained. There was, to be fair, good coverage—and questioning of officials—highlighting the incongruity of the al-Baghdadi raid in the recent context of Trump’s decision to yank troops from northern Syria, a move that many analysts called a clear boon for ISIS. (On the subject of credit, unnamed officials told the Times that the drawdown complicated efforts to snare al-Baghdadi, and that his death happened “largely in spite of, and not because of, Trump’s actions.”)

Longer-term context, however, was not as present. That might reflect the fact that ISIS-inspired attacks in Western countries are not, as they once were, a prime focus of our attention (and panic). But it also might reflect uncomfortable truths about our unwinnable wars. Spencer Ackerman, who works for Shachtman at the Beast, nailed that context in an astute piece yesterday. “Baghdadi’s death gains the US as much as the broader war on terrorism does: ultimately nothing, only a fleeting feeling of national pride briefly concealing the worsening wreckage of a generation,” he writes. And Trump’s rhetoric about ending endless wars—nodded at in yesterday’s political punditry—“obscures the reality of how he prosecutes them.”

The opening paragraphs of Ackerman’s piece read as if they’re summarizing al-Baghdadi’s death and Trump’s triumphalist reaction—but they’re actually summarizing a similar announcement by George W. Bush following the killing of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, in 2006. Ackerman then repeats that rhetorical trick with reference to Obama and bin Laden, underlining the grim repetitiveness of supposed “victories” in the war on terror. Trump—and, too often, those who cover him—might be masters of the cliché. But some clichés are much older than Trump.

