Guthrie grills Trump, but NBC still has to answer for itself

Last night, President Trump and Joe Biden held simultaneous town hall events that every journalist in America described as “dueling.” Trump and Biden had been scheduled to debate face-to-face, but following Trump’s diagnosis with COVID-19, the commission on presidential debates insisted on a virtual format, and Trump bailed.

ABC quickly secured a Biden town hall to fill the time slot, then NBC booked Trump as counter-programming. Journalists, producers, and at least one executive inside the NBCUniversal News Group were reportedly furious about the decision: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow criticized her bosses on air; celebrities involved with NBC Entertainment, including Ava DuVernay and Alec Baldwin, signed a letter of protest. Cesar Conde, who chairs the NBC News Group, defended the choice, but only half heartedly; he spoke of his “frustration” that the scheduling meant a candidate-clash, but said that the time slot was dictated by “fairness,” since it matched that of a recent NBC town hall with Biden. (According to the Wall Street Journal, NBC executives reportedly asked their counterparts at ABC to delay the Biden town hall; ABC said no.) Online, media critics ridiculed the “fairness” logic. As Ben Smith, of the Times, put it, there was suddenly “enormous pressure on NBC to make this thing a nightmare for Trump.”

And so it was. Watching the town hall, viewers lavished praise on Savannah Guthrie, the moderator, for pressing Trump to answer questions about his health; his handling of the pandemic; his failure to disavow QAnon, the conspiracy campaign; and more. Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, called the town hall “one of the finest moments of Guthrie’s career”; Brian Steinberg, the senior TV editor at Variety, agreed, adding that Guthrie may have rescued NBC from “one of the company’s biggest messes in years.” Slate’s Molly Olmstead wrote that Guthrie gave Trump “one of the most intense grillings” since he took office, and Vox’s Emily Stewart hailed “the Trump interview we’ve been wanting for years.” It was a dizzying change of narrative. “Two days of How Dare You, NBC! takes conclude with an avalanche of applause tweets for Savannah Guthrie,” Peter Hamby, of Snapchat and Vanity Fair, tweeted. “News cycles can be really dumb these days.”

No disagreement there. Guthrie did do well, pushing back effectively on many of Trump’s lies. That, though, should really be a minimum standard for a Trump interview; the fact that it isn’t—and that Guthrie and, before her, the likes of Chris Wallace, of Fox, and Jonathan Swan, of Axios, have earned breathlessly-rave reviews simply for challenging the president’s falsehoods—does not reflect well on either the media’s handling of Trump or American interview culture generally. Guthrie’s questions about QAnon and a related conspiracy that Trump recently shared—that Osama bin Laden may not actually have been killed—were sharp. (“You’re the president,” she told Trump. “You’re not someone’s crazy uncle who can retweet whatever.”) But is it really a victory that we’re all now talking about this nonsense? Giving disinformation such a big platform—even with the intention of debunking it (and the president did not do that)—helps spread it. And the discussion dilutes our focus on other pressing matters at hand, not least a surge of coronavirus cases across the country.

Nor does Guthrie’s generally good performance let NBC off the hook for its original, craven decision to counter-program Biden. The bulk of the advance criticism wasn’t premised on the assumption that Guthrie would give Trump an easy ride, but rather on the notion that viewers would be forced to choose which candidate to watch on live TV. By allowing Trump to rip up the rulebook, then rewarding him, NBC handed Trump a victory. Guthrie’s interview doesn’t change that. We continue, five years in, to eat out of his hand.

After the town halls wrapped up, lots of coverage took the physical separation of Trump and Biden as a metaphor for their vastly different political styles; many commentators emphasized the contrast between Trump’s QAnon rambling and Biden’s policy-oriented ABC event, which was described as charmingly sedate at best, boring at worst. For the most part, the comparisons weren’t intended to denigrate Biden; still, that substantive policy talk is often considered quaint and out-of-the norm for debates and town halls is an indictment of media priorities. For all its talk of “fairness,” NBC’s timetabling decision cut Biden—and substance—out of the picture. Trump v. the media is the duel we seem to care about most. And we haven’t even seen the ratings yet.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.