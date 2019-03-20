As Trump gears for reelection, @WhiteHouse account attacks the press

Last Thursday, the official White House Twitter account shared a short, slick video attacking The Washington Post. The video played on a supposed contradiction between two recent headlines in the paper—one, written by the editorial board, called out Donald Trump’s “make-believe” immigration crisis; the other, written by Nick Miroff, a news reporter at the paper, highlighted record levels of family migration. The video made no sense whatsoever: news and opinion content are kept separate, and besides, the headlines were perfectly compatible. Instead, the exercise had the look and feel of propaganda: “Thanks for fact checking yourself,” its final slide told the Post. An official government platform had picked up a disingenuous right-wing talking point, smoothed it out using video software, and distributed it to the public.

Day in, day out, the @WhiteHouse Twitter account shills for Trump, coordinating messages that cast his presidency in a positive light. This, in itself, is not unusual—the account, after all, is controlled by Trump’s White House. But @WhiteHouse, which has over 18 million followers, doesn’t just share policy accomplishments and favorable statistics: it aims snarky put-downs at Trump’s critics and the news media, and retweets some of the president’s most concerning anti-press attacks. While journalists obsess over the @realDonaldTrump account’s every missive, @WhiteHouse goes mostly under the radar.

Almost from the outset, the Trump presidency has blurred the lines between official government functions, the president’s bombastic persona, and his impending reelection effort. Earlier this month, Politico’s Gabby Orr reported that Trump’s advisers see his incumbency as his greatest advantage as the 2020 campaign heats up: “Trump’s Republican allies and campaign officials believe an early reelection strategy built around his role as chief executive in dignified settings like the Oval Office and the Rose Garden will carry more weight with voters than his signature freewheeling arena speeches,” she wrote.

While jockeying on the Democratic side has consumed more media attention, Trump’s reelection campaign has been gearing up. (It recently added Bill Shine as a senior adviser after he moved him on from Trump’s White House operation though it’s not yet clear how far Shine’s influence will extend; the Times suggested, when the move was announced, that it was a “way to save face.”) Gone, it seems, is the slipshod, improvised effort of 2016, replaced by a slick operation flush with cash and voter data. According to data aggregated by Bully Pulpit Interactive, Trump has already spent nearly twice as much on Facebook and Google ads as every Democratic candidate combined. Yesterday, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager, granted CNN’s Dana Bash a rare look inside. “We have the incumbency,” he said. “We know where we’re going.”

Attacks on the press are a campaign staple for Trump. That heated rhetoric has found concrete form in the actions of his administration: the revocation of Jim Acosta’s hard pass; Justice Department leak investigations; the State Department’s decision, this week, to limit a press call to “faith-based media only”; the list goes on. Knowing this—and knowing that Trump plans to use the formalities of his office to help him win reelection—the media should, if anything, be extra-vigilant about anti-media sentiment coming through official channels. Yet @WhiteHouse’s anti-Post video, for example, seemed to bypass wide public attention. As usual, @realDonaldTrump makes all the noise.

Below, more on Trump, the White House, and the campaign:

Trump and Bolsonaro: Yesterday, Trump welcomed Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s demagogic far-right president to the White House. During a press conference, Bolsonaro referenced “fake news”; Trump said he was “proud” to hear his counterpart use the term. The setting? The Rose Garden.

Yesterday, Trump welcomed Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s demagogic far-right president to the White House. During a press conference, Bolsonaro referenced “fake news”; Trump said he was “proud” to hear his counterpart use the term. The setting? The Rose Garden. Mixed messages: Not all Trump advisers, it would seem, are on board with the incumbency strategy. “Inside Trump’s 2020 campaign, two factions are emerging,” The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas writes. “One wants Trump to act ‘presidential’ and deploy the formal trappings of the White House to his advantage. The other camp wants Trump to reprise the unscripted approach he used to secure his 2016 election victory. That’s the political persona Trump intuitively embraces—and it’s the one voters are most likely to see going into the next election.”

Other notable stories:

