Trump shares the State of the Union spotlight

As Donald Trump’s political life has worn on, the debate over whether and how to air his words has intensified. During the 2016 campaign, networks would broadcast hours of Trump’s rallies relatively unfiltered; now his every speech meets with calls for a TV boycott or, at the very least, some form of real-time fact-check. In November, after MSNBC declined to carry a fearmongering presidential address on immigration, Erik Wemple, a media blogger at The Washington Post, wrote that “there’s no excuse for any network to take [Trump’s] appearances live, at any time. The question now is: which network will be the first to declare that it will not provide a live airing of next year’s State of the Union address?”

It’s surprising, then, that this debate has been all but absent from the build-up to the State of the Union, which every major network—stepping over Wemple’s gauntlet—will broadcast live from 9pm Eastern tonight. There has been some discussion of how reporters covering the address might go about fact-checking it; in his CNN newsletter last night, for example, Brian Stelter called the SOTU the “Super Bowl of fact-checking.” While Duke University’s Reporters’ Lab and teammates from FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and the Post will play defense—they’ll rate the speech in real-time via an app called FactStream—other outlets’ plans remain unclear. And the general discussion around such efforts has not excited the fevered debate that greeted Trump’s Oval Office address during last month’s partial government shutdown.

There are logical reasons why that might be the case. Whereas the Oval Office speech was an exceptional response to a crisis of Trump’s own making, the SOTU is a scheduled political set piece. According to Politico’s Anita Kumar and the Times’s Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman, Trump, so often a spontaneous and unorthodox speaker, has taken a remarkably traditional approach to his SOTU addresses, sticking to a teleprompter script practiced ahead of time. It also seems, however, that many in the media have already written off tonight’s speech as predictable and meaningless. Most coverage of the build-up has focused on the blatant contradictions of Trump’s likely message: he’ll plead for bipartisan “comity” but also double down on a border wall—and potential state of emergency—that his opponents, and many of his allies in Congress don’t want.

Rather than focus on the power of his words, coverage in the run-up to the SOTU has focused on the president’s growing powerlessness. As the Times points out this morning, Trump’s path to a wall is narrowing, and he appears to be in an “increasingly precarious position.” And the framing of the speech has responded to Nancy Pelosi’s touch, not Trump’s, ever since she canceled it during the shutdown fight, then pushed it back a week from its scheduled slot. With tonight’s SOTU set to be the first under divided government since 2016, media eyes will be on Pelosi tonight, as much as on Trump. “Visuals matter more than anything else on television,” David Zurawik, a media critic at the Baltimore Sun, told CNN on Sunday. “The image of Nancy Pelosi standing behind [Trump]—over him, literally—with that gavel… I don’t know how he’s gonna deal with that.” The president might not be pleased, either, that much pre-SOTU chatter has been more about his opponents than him—looking, for example, at Stacey Abrams’s official rebuttal, Bernie Sanders’s unofficial rebuttal, and the guests lawmakers have invited to “troll” Trump.

The SOTU is always, to some extent, about optics and sideshows, and—as is still the case in so many areas of coverage—Trump remains a hot media draw. Nonetheless, tonight’s address should be a reminder that, with Congress divided and the Democrats’ 2020 race heating up, Trump is no longer the undivided center of attention. As the Times’s Haberman and Karni write, “For all of the president’s fabled norm-busting, there are aspects of the conventional presidency that appeal to him, none more so than standing in the hallowed halls of Congress, with all eyes on him speaking to the nation.” Tonight, he’ll have to share that spotlight.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.