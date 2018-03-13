The media today: Facing a critical moment, Vice plans for change at the top

Vice Media’s rise from fringe Canadian magazine to global media juggernaut has made it a digital darling, but recent reporting has cast a cloud over its future. The most valuable new media company in the US has been under fire for posting disappointing financial results and harboring a culture of harassment and fear in the workplace. Now, it appears that fixing those issues will require new leadership.

Variety’s Cynthia Littleton was first to the news that A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc is deep in talks with Vice about taking over as chief executive of the company. Dubuc announced she was leaving A+E yesterday, though her departure letter made no mention of her next move. She would be stepping into the role at Vice during a critical moment for the millennial-focused brand.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Vice missed its 2017 revenue target by more than $100 million. That news came on the heels of a damning New York Times exposé featuring allegations of “old-school sexual harassment” at the company. That report resulted in the firing of Vice’s chief digital officer, and two of the company’s co-founders acknowledged they had failed “to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive.” One of those co-founders, current CEO Shane Smith, has been the face of the brand for nearly 25 years, but reportedly reached out to Dubuc about taking over his duties in recent months.

Smith will reportedly stay on at Vice, transitioning to an as-yet-undefined role. Meanwhile, Abbe Raven, Dubuc’s predecessor at A+E, will return to lead that company in the interim.

Despite its recent problems, Vice, valued at $5.7 billion, is still seen as the most financially successful property in a group of new media companies that includes BuzzFeed and Vox Media. Dubuc is familiar with the company’s business, having served on its board for several years and working in partnership on its Viceland TV channel during her time at A+E.

A natural fit: The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose writes that Dubuc’s “gut for programming, outspoken style, and confidence have made her one of the most effective and easily one of the most candid executives in the industry, which could make her a good fit for Vice.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose writes that Dubuc’s “gut for programming, outspoken style, and confidence have made her one of the most effective and easily one of the most candid executives in the industry, which could make her a good fit for Vice.” Big questions: Recode’s Peter Kafka breaks down the challenges facing Vice if Dubuc takes over and Smith transitions to a new role: “How much of the company’s success is dependent on Smith’s presence, leadership, and uncanny sales skills? How much of that will he contribute to the company when he’s no longer CEO, no matter what role he morphs into?”

Recode’s Peter Kafka breaks down the challenges facing Vice if Dubuc takes over and Smith transitions to a new role: “How much of the company’s success is dependent on Smith’s presence, leadership, and uncanny sales skills? How much of that will he contribute to the company when he’s no longer CEO, no matter what role he morphs into?” Tipping point: With Smith stepping back as his company faces financial questions and concerns about its workplace culture, CNN’s Tom Kludt calls this “a potentially watershed moment for Vice.”

With Smith stepping back as his company faces financial questions and concerns about its workplace culture, CNN’s Tom Kludt calls this “a potentially watershed moment for Vice.” From the archives: Back in a 2015 cover story for CJR on “the cult of Vice,” Chris Ip looked at the company in a different moment of transition, when it was trying to make the leap from entertainment outlet to trusted source for news.

