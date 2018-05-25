Harvey Weinstein surrenders, and #MeToo reporting continues

At 7:26 this morning, Harvey Weinstein walked through the blue doors of Manhattan’s 1st police precinct, where he is expected to be charged with rape and sexual assault. The disgraced movie mogul’s downfall came after dozens of women spoke about their encounters with Weinstein with reporters. “I think for every woman who spoke for this story, it’s an incredible and unexpected moment,” The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

Nearly eight months after reporting by The New York Times and The New Yorker blew the lid off of Weinstein’s “open secret,” Weinstein will face legal repercussions for his alleged behavior. Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, and Ronan Farrow shared this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their work on the Weinstein story, and the impact of their reporting is hard to overstate. As journalists around the country began digging into the misconduct of powerful men, a new beat was launched virtually overnight. The stories of harassment, abuse, and intimidation came from politics, business, media, and film, launching a cultural reckoning few could have predicted back in October.

The series of events that led to Weinstein’s expected arrest began with on-the-record comments by several women, including former aspiring actress Lucia Evans, to The New Yorker, according to Farrow. “The day after the New Yorker story was published online, two detectives drove to upstate New York to visit Evans’s parents at their home. The following day, they talked with Evans and her husband in Washington, D.C., and told her that if she filed a complaint, they could use it to put together a criminal case,” Farrow writes. Weinstein is also under investigation for sexual assault in Los Angeles and London.

“One phone call and you’re done.” “I have eyes and ears everywhere.” “I’m Harvey Weinstein, you know what I can do.” Sign up for CJR 's daily email Not anymore. https://t.co/j3x8njJZWJ — jodikantor (@jodikantor) May 24, 2018

The same day news of Weinstein’s impending arrest broke, CNN’s An Phung and Chloe Melas reported that eight women have accused Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment. In total, the reporters spoke with 16 people who “described a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company.”

The story is unique in that one of the women speaking out is also a co-author of the piece. Melas was interviewing Freeman more than a year ago at a press junket when, according to Melas, Freeman made inappropriate sexual comments toward her in a room full of people. “After the encounter with Freeman, Melas started making calls to see if other women had experienced anything similar, or whether this was an isolated incident,” the authors write. “She soon learned that other women had similar stories—and so she, and later her co-author, began this months-long reporting process.” Hours after the story broke, Freeman apologized “to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected.”

In the months since the initial Weinstein stories, dozens of reporters have worked to expose systemic issues of harassment and abuse in almost every industry imaginable. Kantor, Twohey, Farrow, and—most importantly—the women who spoke with them, catalyzed a global reckoning, the repercussions of which continue to be felt.

The charges: The New York Times reported Thursday that Weinstein will be charged with raping one woman and forcing another to perform oral sex on him.

The New York Times’s Maya Salam puts together a timeline of events from the moment the paper broke the story. Salam draws attention to powerful first-person pieces by Lupita Nyong’o and Salma Hayek that ran in the Times. McGowan speaks: Megyn Kelly will have Rose McGowan, who has spoken publicly about her experiences with Weinstein, on her show this morning at 9am.

Megyn Kelly will have Rose McGowan, who has spoken publicly about her experiences with Weinstein, on her show this morning at 9am. Unusual circumstances: The Wrap’s Jon Levine writes about the decision to have Melas report out a story in which she was also a source. CNN said in a statement that Melas’s “efforts were supported by a robust editorial team, as well as her co-author An Phung, and together they carefully reported this story out over many months. Per CNN standards, it was rigorously vetted by senior editors throughout the process. Their piece is an example of investigative journalism at its finest.”

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.